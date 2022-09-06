Intelliwave Technologies Releases Enhanced SiteSense® Integrations with Procore® Financials and Field Productivity Modules

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intelliwave Technologies , a global leader in providing digital solutions for construction materials management and tracking, is proud to announce a significant expansion of the integration available between SiteSense and Procore Technologies , a leading global provider of construction management software. This integration continues to strengthen the strategic partnership between SiteSense and Procore by providing additional value to mutual customers utilizing leading construction technology tools in one ecosystem.

Intelliwave Technologies was formed in 2007 to increase "Time on Tools" for craft labor productivity and improve overall site safety in construction. The result was the creation of a revolutionary web and mobile-based software solution in one encompassing brand, SiteSense.

SiteSense's integration with Procore's Directory, Financials, Quality and Safety and Field Productivity modules allows construction teams to effectively close the loop for vendor payment for commitments along with defect management, while tracking material, tools, assets, and equipment consumption from one project to another, with support from the existing directory from Procore during these transactions.

This enhanced integration builds on SiteSense's previous integration releases with Procore to provide teams additional touchpoints to further connect the office to the field, driving project performance more effectively. SiteSense and Procore customers can now:

Utilize Directory records during field transactions: Directory entries in Procore now sync to SiteSense as workers, crews, and jobs to assist with auto populating contact information, company names and e-mails but can also provide support scanning site badges for materials, tools, assets, and equipment handover transactions.

Manage Delivery Defects with Observations: Defect tickets created during receiving of materials, tools, assets, and equipment transactions in SiteSense sync to Procore as Non-Conformance Observations to ensure the defect is reviewed and resolved with the vendor. Types of defects that can be logged in SiteSense include Unacceptable, Overage, Shortage and Damage (UOS&Ds).

Support the 3-way match for Commitments: SiteSense Receiving Reports sync to Procore as Commitment Invoices to remove communication issues when closing the loop for jobsite deliveries of materials, tools, assets, and equipment to ensure trust with vendors and continued deliveries.

Financial Consumption of Resources: SiteSense Issue Tickets for consumption of materials, tools, assets, equipment, and consumables sync to Procore as one of three options, Change Event, Time and Materials Ticket or Direct Cost to ensure cost is either re-captured through or properly allocated to a project budget that is consuming the goods.

Advanced Project Mapping: Added support for 1-1, 1-many or many-1 Procore to SiteSense Projects to support custom Warehousing and Inventory Management use cases.

Developer Managed Service Account Configuration: Upgraded set-up of the integration from legacy Service Accounts to the new Developer Managed Service Accounts (DMSA) that drastically reduces the time required to set-up the integration between SiteSense and Procore.

The two-way integration between Intelliwave SiteSense and Procore provides considerable value to our shared clients," stated Dale Beard, CEO of Intelliwave. "We look forward to providing new and prospective clients our enhanced best-in-class integration for inventory control, supply chain and materials management for all types and sizes of construction projects."

The SiteSense integration with Procore provides a connected network of leading construction technology tools that can help*:

Reduce administration costs by up to 10%

Craft labor productivity improvement by up to 16%

Reduce material bulk purchases by up to 40%

"SiteSense by Intelliwave can help reduce data entry errors, transit time, and receipt capture for payment to vendors," said Micah Senen, partner manager at Procore. "The new enhancement to the integration reaffirms how vital SiteSense is for AEC companies looking to bridge the gap between their office and field teams and achieve maximum project performance. By syncing directory entries, defect tickets, and commitment invoices from Procore to SiteSense, we continue to achieve our mutual goal of connecting everything and everyone in construction."

View the full news release on the Intelliwave website and the SiteSense <> Procore Integration Page for more information. Visit the Procore Marketplace to view the Intelliwave listing for SiteSense.

Contact Intelliwave Technologies today to learn more about SiteSense products.

*Reference CII Best Practices Guide: Improving Project Performance

ABOUT INTELLIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

Intelliwave Technologies provides the world's most comprehensive materials management digital solution for construction projects. SiteSense Cloud and Mobile Software enables construction crews to make more informed decisions with accurate real-time information on material status and availability.

To learn more visit www.intelliwavetechnologies.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Twitter .

SiteSense® is a registered trademark of Intelliwave Technologies Inc.

ABOUT PROCORE

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

