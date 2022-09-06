CATALYST POWER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF NORTHEAST EXPENSE REDUCTION SERVICES

Acquisition Expands Cost Reducing Energy Supply Options for the Underserved Middle-Market Commercial and Industrial Customer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, acquired the assets of Northeast Expense Reduction Services, a New York-based energy advisor. The acquisition deepens Catalyst Power's role in Central and Western New York State's energy transition allowing it to expand on its mission of helping its commercial and industrial customers to decarbonize their electricity consumption.

"This is a tremendous fit. We're excited to be able to expand the mix of commercial and industrial customers that can now have access to Catalyst Power's decarbonizing solutions," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "The middle market has been underserved for too long – by combining Northeast Expense Reduction Services' territories, customers and supplier relationships with our novel energy supply options including community solar products and proprietary Connected Microgrid solutions, we are expanding access for our customers to more environmentally friendly, money saving energy supply options."

"New York's C&I sector is getting hit by rising energy bills driven by volatile fossil fuel prices–and the clean energy solutions offered by Catalyst Power offer a reliable, cost-saving solution for these businesses. The team at Catalyst Power is fantastic and provides a wide range of clean energy solutions that can help small and mid-sized businesses," said Clark Taylor, founder of Northeast Expense Reduction Services.

Catalyst Power develops innovative energy supply solutions for commercial and industrial companies, with a focus on a first-of-its-kind network of Connected Microgrids, a no-up-front-cost custom solution using onsite solar panels and with back-up generators, as well as retail power and gas supply. Catalyst Power provides small- to industrial-sized businesses access to distributed generation through our network of Connected Microgrids. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for our retail energy clients.

Catalyst Power continues to pursue additional strategic REP and advisor acquisition opportunities. Businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can visit: https://catalystpower.com/about-us/

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com

