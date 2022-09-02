Envoy Solutions Adds Jan-San Capabilities in N.Y. Metro Area With Knight Marketing Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired Queens, N.Y.-based Knight Marketing Corporation. Knight Marketing is one of the fastest-growing distributors in the Jan-San industry serving a wide range of customers. The company offers high-quality products including janitorial supplies, facilities maintenance, foodservice, hospitality, and more. Knight Marketing is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Envoy Solutions in the New York metropolitan area as part of a growing effort to operate as effectively and efficiently as possible in a heavily populated U.S. market. This new partnership enables Envoy Solutions to fill a void in the Jan-San space as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of the nation's best regional distributors.

"By joining forces with Knight Marketing, we are able to better serve our clients in the New York metropolitan area," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "This is a great example of how our differentiated business model identifies gaps in the market and unites leading distribution brands in each region. I'm excited to work with Stan Peters, David Weiner, and the whole Knight Marketing team as we expand our product portfolio and create greater efficiencies through scale while maintaining the highest level of customer intimacy."

Knight Marketing Corporation, founded in 1991, is a solutions-driven distributor with a reputation for reliability and customer service excellence. The company will build on its success with the reach and resources of Envoy Solutions' national platform. Together, Envoy Solutions and Knight Marketing will work toward a common goal of solving problems and delivering products that improve the daily operations, health, wellness, and safety of people, facilities, and businesses across the country.

"This move is the best opportunity for unlimited growth potential that we've had in more than 30 years of business," said Stan Peters, President of Knight Marketing Corporation. "It's an honor to partner with Envoy Solutions, a national leader in specialized distribution."

"With the support of Envoy Solutions, we will greatly strengthen our position in the market by deepening our category knowledge, expanding our product portfolio, and undoubtedly attracting new clients," said David Weiner, Vice President of Sales for Knight Marketing Corporation.

