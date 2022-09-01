Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter of 2022 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 15.3 % year over year to RMB3,110.4 million (US$ 464.4 million*) in the second quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB345.6 million (US$ 51.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB464.2 m illion in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB463.5 million (US$ 69.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB551.0 m illion in the same period of 2021.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ( " ADS " ) was RMB1.68 (US$0.25) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.15 in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.22 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.54 in the same period of 2021.

Monthly Active Users ( " MAU " ) on Momo application were 111.2 million in June 2022, compared to 115.6 million in June 2021 . M AU on Tantan application were 24.8 million in June 2022 .

For the Momo app total paying users was 8.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 9.3 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 2.2 million paying users for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.1 million from the year ago period.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6. 6981 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

First Half of 2022 Highlights

Net revenues decreased 12.4% year over year to RMB6,258.5 million ( US$934.4 million ) for the first half of 2022.

Net income attribut able to Hello Group Inc. was RMB635.5 million ( US$94.9 million ) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB925.8 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB862.0 million ( US$128.7 million ) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB1,184.6 million during the same period of 2021.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.11 (US$ 0.46) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB4.29 during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.16 (US $ 0.62) for the first half of 2022 , compared to RMB5.45 during the same period of 2021.

"The COVID resurgence in the first half of 2022 has brought many challenges and uncertainties to the overall market environment and our execution of strategic goals. However, I'm pleased to see that our team managed to deliver good results in the second quarter by adjusting our product and operational initiatives in a timely manner to cope with external headwinds, at the same time adapting our execution plan to fit the evolving external environment." commented Li Wang , CEO of Hello Group.

Second Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,110.4 million (US$464.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 15.3% from RMB3,671.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,520.0 million (US$226.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 27.7% from RMB2,101.3 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to consumption softness caused by the macro uncertainties including COVID resurgence, regulatory changes, and to a lesser extent the strategic decision to de-emphases Tantan's live streaming business.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,536.4 million (US$229.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.9% from RMB1,507.3 million during the same period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in Tantan's value-added service due to the demonetization process to improve user experience and retention, as well as COVID's negative impact on users' dating sentiment and propensity to pay for VAS.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB35.9 million (US$5.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 30.4% from RMB51.6 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to the negative impact of macro headwind on client's advertising budget, and our product adjustment to address new regulation requirement.

Mobile games revenues were RMB17.2 million (US$2.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 87.3% from RMB9.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to one new mobile game launched in the second half of 2021.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,157.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB2,779.5 million (US$415.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB513.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 to RMB330.8 million (US$49.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, due to our strategy to lower the monetization level in order to improve user experience and retention, as well as the impact from the elevated COVID situations.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,804.8 million (US$418.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 8.8% from RMB3,075.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service and Tantan's live video service, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service; (b) a decrease in depreciation and amortization cost due to the impairment of intangible assets in 2021; (c) a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses by improving marketing efficiency of Momo and Tantan, which was partially offset by an increase to promote our new app "Tietie"; and (d) a decrease in salary expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs since the beginning of the year.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,686.9 million (US$401.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9.8% from RMB2,980.1 million during the same period of 2021.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB40.6 million (US$6.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease from RMB90.3 million during the second quarter of 2021. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB346.2 million (US$51.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB686.3 million during the same period of 2021. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB483.5 million (US$72.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB711.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB131.3 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to loss from operations of RMB11.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB464.1 million (US$69.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB781.9 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB589.2 million (US$88.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB835.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB119.0 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB40.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Other gain or loss, net

Other gain was RMB66.3 million ( US$9.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2022, which was resulted from the Company repurchased some of our convertible senior notes from certain bond holders in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of RMB10.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB146.0 million (US$21.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB291.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the following reasons: (a) the lower profit in the second quarter of 2022; (b) in the second quarter of 2022, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB37.7 million (US$5.6 million) on undistributed earnings generated in the second quarter of 2022 by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"), because we plan to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand on US dollar in business operations, payments of dividends, potential investments, etc. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company distributed dividends of RMB1,300.0 million from our WFOE in China to our offshore entity and paid withholding income tax of RMB130.0 million.

Net income

Net income was RMB344.3 million (US$51.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB461.5 million during the same period of 2021. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB482.0 million (US$72.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB481.3 million in the same period of 2021. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB131.7 million (US$19.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB6.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB462.3 million (US$69.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB548.3 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB587.6 million (US$87.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB605.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB119.4 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB44.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB345.6 million (US$51.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net income of RMB464.2 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB463.5 million (US$69.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB551.0 million during the same period of 2021.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.68 (US$0.25) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.15 in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.22 (US$0.33) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB2.54 in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB13,947.2 million (US$2,082.3 million), compared to RMB15,707.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease of cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash was mainly due to the cash dividend we paid to our shareholders and payment for repurchase of convertible senior notes in the second quarter of 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB200.3 million (US$29.9 million), compared to a net cash used in operating activities of RMB167.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, included in our cash provided by operating activities is RMB100.0 million (US$14.9 million) of cash payment to Chinese tax authorities to repatriate RMB1,000.0 million (US$149.3 million) from our WFOE in China to our offshore entity. For the second quarter of 2021, included in our cash used in operating activities is RMB678.2 million of cash payment to Tantan founders to settle the previously granted liability-classified share options upon their termination of services with Tantan.

First Half of 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2022 were RMB6,258.5 million ( US$934.4 million ), a decrease of 12.4% from RMB7,142.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB635.5 million (US$94.9 million) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB925.8 million during the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB862.0 million (US$128.7 million) for the first half of 2022, compared to RMB1,184.6 million during the same period of 2021.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.11 (US$0.46) during the first half of 2022, compared to RMB4.29 in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.16 (US$0.62) during the first half of 2022, compared to RMB5.45 in the same period of 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB243.7 million (US$36.4 million) during the first half of 2022, compared to RMB333.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Recent Development

Execution of share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022 , Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of September 1, 2022 , the Company has repurchased 4.18 million ADSs for US$19.2 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$4.58 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.1 billion to RMB3.2 billion, representing a decrease of 17.5% to 14.9% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on the Chinese and global economies, as well as on users' paying capabilities.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, September 1 , 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time ( 8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on September 1, 2022 ).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10024750-8qar7z.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through September 8, 2022 . The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639

Passcode: 10024750

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2022, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2022 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2022 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

First half year Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Live video service 2,101,332

1,519,978

226,927

4,063,427

3,128,701

467,103 Value-added service 1,507,258

1,536,384

229,376

2,962,771

3,019,815

450,847 Mobile marketing 51,601

35,913

5,362

90,318

63,786

9,523 Mobile games 9,182

17,200

2,568

20,366

42,697

6,374 Other services 2,341

940

140

5,428

3,494

521 Total net revenues 3,671,714

3,110,415

464,373

7,142,310

6,258,493

934,368 Cost and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (2,070,329)

(1,797,846)

(268,411)

(4,008,574)

(3,619,234)

(540,337) Research and development (268,325)

(238,262)

(35,572)

(554,818)

(488,457)

(72,925) Sales and marketing (650,236)

(610,953)

(91,213)

(1,263,809)

(1,199,530)

(179,085) General and administrative (86,747)

(157,746)

(23,551)

(264,709)

(317,581)

(47,414) Total cost and expenses (3,075,637)

(2,804,807)

(418,747)

(6,091,910)

(5,624,802)

(839,761) Other operating income 90,268

40,570

6,057

116,168

64,501

9,630 Income from operations 686,345

346,178

51,683

1,166,568

698,192

104,237 Interest income 94,448

93,630

13,979

191,142

191,487

28,588 Interest expense (18,302)

(28,231)

(4,215)

(36,663)

(47,565)

(7,101) Other gain or loss, net (10,500)

66,303

9,899

(18,000)

77,922

11,633 Income before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 751,991

477,880

71,346

1,303,047

920,036

137,357 Income tax expenses (291,509)

(146,045)

(21,804)

(382,907)

(296,819)

(44,314) Income before share of income on equity method investments 460,482

331,835

49,542

920,140

623,217

93,043 Share of income on equity method investments 1,042

12,513

1,868

2,303

9,913

1,480 Net income 461,524

344,348

51,410

922,443

633,130

94,523 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (2,636)

(1,221)

(182)

(3,376)

(2,324)

(347) Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 464,160

345,569

51,592

925,819

635,454

94,870























Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 1.13

0.87

0.13

2.25

1.6

0.24 Diluted 1.07

0.84

0.13

2.15

1.56

0.23 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share





















Basic 411,540,714

396,777,496

396,777,496

411,753,583

396,013,164

396,013,164 Diluted 449,020,572

434,212,413

434,212,413

448,597,242

432,896,998

432,896,998

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three months

First half year Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 461,524

344,348

51,410

922,443

633,130

94,523 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment (28,396)

(151,539)

(22,624)

(32,198)

(140,489)

(20,974) Comprehensive income 433,128

192,809

28,786

890,245

492,641

73,549 Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non- controlling interest (6,162)

8,915

1,331

(5,783)

6,879

1,027 Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 439,290

183,894

27,455

896,028

485,762

72,522

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31

June 30

June 30

2021

2022

2022 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,570,563

4,364,550

651,610 Short-term deposits 2,860,000

6,600,000

985,354 Restricted cash -

102,270

15,269 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,127 and RMB6,765 as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively 205,225

213,983

31,947 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 775,072

824,221

123,053 Total current assets 9,410,860

12,105,024

1,807,233 Long-term deposits 7,200,000

2,800,000

418,029 Long-term restricted cash 76,471

80,377

12,000 Right-of-use assets, net 257,934

179,102

26,739 Property and equipment, net 180,664

192,372

28,720 Intangible assets, net 27,320

24,762

3,697 Rental deposits 19,204

21,453

3,203 Long-term investments 820,006

885,947

132,268 Other non-current assets 83,930

99,139

14,801 Deferred tax assets 34,849

36,425

5,438 Total assets 18,111,238

16,424,601

2,452,128 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 726,207

626,497

93,534 Deferred revenue 539,967

486,264

72,597 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 911,050

771,145

115,129 Amount due to related parties 5,016

1,619

242 Lease liabilities due within one year 162,950

121,587

18,152 Income tax payable 125,773

90,484

13,509 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 44,802

41,220

6,154 Total current liabilities 2,515,765

2,138,816

319,317 Deferred tax liabilities 213,384

54,469

8,132 Convertible senior notes 4,565,292

3,606,426

538,425 Lease liabilities 103,105

63,588

9,493 Other non-current liabilities 128,095

113,405

16,931 Total liabilities 7,525,641

5,976,704

892,298 Shareholder's equity (i) 10,585,597

10,447,897

1,559,830 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 18,111,238

16,424,601

2,452,128

(i): As of June 30, 2022, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 396,887,230.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

First half year

Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income 461,524

344,348

51,410

922,443

633,130

94,523 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment 40,072

28,081

4,192

82,615

56,060

8,370 Amortization of intangible assets 36,108

1,279

191

73,061

2,558

382 Share-based compensation 60,658

117,948

17,609

205,915

226,564

33,825 Share of income on equity method investments (1,042)

(12,513)

(1,868)

(2,303)

(9,913)

(1,480) Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes -

(66,303)

(9,899)

-

(77,922)

(11,633) Loss on long-term investments 10,500

-

-

18,000

-

- Gain on disposal of subsidiaries (15,526)

-

-

(15,526)

-

- Cash received on distributions from equity method investments -

1,708

255

-

1,708

255 Loss or gain on disposal of property and equipment (1,101)

180

27

(1,079)

140

21 Provision of losses on receivable and other assets 169

365

54

564

367

55 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (15,162)

(9,927)

(1,482)

(22,742)

(7,278)

(1,087) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (31,941)

(13,584)

(2,028)

(118,618)

(57,562)

(8,594) Rental deposits (1,951)

3,136

468

(592)

683

102 Deferred tax assets (627)

-

-

(1,234)

(1,576)

(235) Other non-current assets 36,720

19,075

2,848

49,050

60,690

9,061 Accounts payable 48,889

(16,996)

(2,537)

47,822

(105,954)

(15,819) Income tax payable (119,269)

(30,714)

(4,585)

(96,378)

(35,288)

(5,268) Deferred revenue 16,464

(11,921)

(1,780)

16,085

(54,535)

(8,142) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,189

(63,615)

(9,497)

(95,783)

(195,833)

(29,237) Amount due to related parties 600

(3,240)

(484)

(6,556)

(3,397)

(507) Deferred tax liabilities (9,027)

(61,942)

(9,248)

(18,265)

(157,327)

(23,488) Share-based compensation liability (678,153)

-

-

(678,153)

-

- Other non-current liabilities (28,877)

(25,016)

(3,735)

(24,517)

(31,656)

(4,726) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (167,783)

200,349

29,911

333,809

243,659

36,378 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment (20,020)

(21,694)

(3,239)

(45,203)

(43,341)

(6,471) Payment for long-term investments (300,000)

(55,343)

(8,262)

(300,000)

(55,343)

(8,262) Purchase of short-term deposits (1,566,688)

-

-

(2,476,688)

-

- Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 2,089,618

100,000

14,930

2,658,912

1,010,000

150,789 Cash received on investment income distribution -

-

-

5,610

3,523

526 Cash of disposed subsidiaries (8,750)

-

-

(8,750)

-

- Purchase of long-term deposits (250,000)

(400,000)

(59,718)

(250,000)

(1,550,000)

(231,409) Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits -

1,200,000

179,155

-

1,200,000

179,155 Other investing activities 2,390

318

47

2,393

322

48 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (53,450)

823,281

122,913

(413,726)

565,161

84,376 Cash flows from financing activities:





















Deferred payment for business acquisition -

-

-

(12,907)

(5,563)

(831) Proceeds from exercise of share options 310

2

-

310

33

5 Repurchase of ordinary shares (103,072)

(2,335)

(349)

(106,151)

(2,335)

(349) Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (2,780)

(21,110)

(3,152)

(5,561)

(25,537)

(3,813) Dividends payment (852,743)

(840,997)

(125,558)

(852,743)

(840,997)

(125,558) Payment for redemption of convertible bonds -

(1,002,537)

(149,675)

-

(1,112,544)

(166,098) Net cash used in financing activities (958,285)

(1,866,977)

(278,734)

(977,052)

(1,986,943)

(296,644) Effect of exchange rate changes (28,952)

93,897

14,020

(25,036)

78,286

11,689 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,208,470)

(749,450)

(111,890)

(1,082,005)

(1,099,837)

(164,201) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 3,492,537

5,296,647

790,769

3,366,072

5,647,034

843,080 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 2,284,067

4,547,197

678,879

2,284,067

4,547,197

678,879

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)































1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.

















Three months

Three months

Three months

Ended June 30, 2021 Ended June 30, 2022

Ended June 30, 2022



GAAP Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions Share-based compensation Tax impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP







(ii)















RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$

Cost of revenues (2,070,329) 17,256 4,201 - (2,048,872)

(1,797,846) 7,914 (1,789,932)

(268,411) 1,182 (267,229)

Research and development (268,325) 1,461 33,965 - (232,899)

(238,262) 23,965 (214,297)

(35,572) 3,578 (31,994)

Sales and marketing (650,236) 16,137 14,588 - (619,511)

(610,953) 10,894 (600,059)

(91,213) 1,626 (89,587)

General and administrative (86,747) - 7,904 - (78,843)

(157,746) 75,175 (82,571)

(23,551) 11,223 (12,328)

Cost and operating expenses (3,075,637) 34,854 60,658 - (2,980,125)

(2,804,807) 117,948 (2,686,859)

(418,747) 17,609 (401,138)

Income from operations 686,345 34,854 60,658 - 781,857

346,178 117,948 464,126

51,683 17,609 69,292

Net income 464,160 34,854 60,658 (8,714) 550,958

345,569 117,948 463,517

51,592 17,609 69,201

attributable to Hello Group Inc.





Hello Group Inc.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures





(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)











1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.

















First half year

First half year

First half year

Ended June 30, 2021 Ended June 30, 2022

Ended June 30, 2022



GAAP Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions Share- based compensa tion Tax impacts Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based compensation Non-GAAP







(ii)













RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (4,008,574) 34,567 7,925 - (3,966,082)

(3,619,234) 10,992 (3,608,242)

(540,337) 1,641 (538,696)

Research and development (554,818) 3,660 74,174 - (476,984)

(488,457) 44,939 (443,518)

(72,925) 6,709 (66,216)

Sales and marketing (1,263,809) 32,326 32,144 - (1,199,339)

(1,199,530) 21,499 (1,178,031)

(179,085) 3,210 (175,875)

General and administrative (264,709) - 91,672 - (173,037)

(317,581) 149,134 (168,447)

(47,414) 22,265 (25,149)

Cost and operating expenses (6,091,910) 70,553 205,915 - (5,815,442)

(5,624,802) 226,564 (5,398,238)

(839,761) 33,825 (805,936)

Income from operations 1,166,568 70,553 205,915 - 1,443,036

698,192 226,564 924,756

104,237 33,825 138,062

Net income 925,819 70,553 205,915 (17,639) 1,184,648

635,454 226,564 862,018

94,870 33,825 128,695

attributable to Hello Group Inc.





































































































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.





















Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months Ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,403,596

116,382

-

1,519,978

226,927 Value-added service 1,321,967

214,417

-

1,536,384

229,376 Mobile marketing 35,913

-

-

35,913

5,362 Mobile games 17,200

-

-

17,200

2,568 Other services 782

-

158

940

140 Total net revenues 2,779,458

330,799

158

3,110,415

464,373 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,631,584)

(165,696)

(566)

(1,797,846)

(268,411) Research and development (171,614)

(66,648)

-

(238,262)

(35,572) Sales and marketing (386,496)

(223,311)

(1,146)

(610,953)

(91,213) General and administrative (144,574)

(8,685)

(4,487)

(157,746)

(23,551) Total cost and expenses (2,334,268)

(464,340)

(6,199)

(2,804,807)

(418,747) Other operating income 38,344

2,225

1

40,570

6,057 Income (loss) from operations 483,534

(131,316)

(6,040)

346,178

51,683 Interest income 93,506

52

72

93,630

13,979 Interest expense (28,231)

-

-

(28,231)

(4,215) Other gain or loss, net 66,303

-

-

66,303

9,899 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 615,112

(131,264)

(5,968)

477,880

71,346 Income tax expenses (145,628)

(417)

-

(146,045)

(21,804) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 469,484

(131,681)

(5,968)

331,835

49,542 Share of loss on equity method investments 12,513

-

-

12,513

1,868 Net income (loss) 481,997

(131,681)

(5,968)

344,348

51,410







































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





















































Three months

Ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,152

5,762

-

7,914

1,182 Research and development 17,659

6,306

-

23,965

3,578 Sales and marketing 10,693

201

-

10,894

1,626 General and administrative 75,134

41

-

75,175

11,223 Total cost and expenses 105,638

12,310

-

117,948

17,609

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months

Ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 483,534

(131,316)

(6,040)

346,178

51,683 Share-based compensation 105,638

12,310

-

117,948

17,609 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 589,172

(119,006)

(6,040)

464,126

69,292



















Net income (loss) 481,997

(131,681)

(5,968)

344,348

51,410 Share-based compensation 105,638

12,310

-

117,948

17,609 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 587,635

(119,371)

(5,968)

462,296

69,019

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months Ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,884,821

216,511

-

2,101,332

325,455 Value-added service 1,210,220

297,038

-

1,507,258

233,445 Mobile marketing 51,601

-

-

51,601

7,992 Mobile games 9,182

-

-

9,182

1,422 Other services 1,706

-

635

2,341

362 Total net revenues 3,157,530

513,549

635

3,671,714

568,676 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (1,796,504)

(266,197)

(7,628)

(2,070,329)

(320,653) Research and development (195,371)

(72,954)

-

(268,325)

(41,558) Sales and marketing (378,938)

(270,266)

(1,032)

(650,236)

(100,709) General and administrative (140,905)

59,205

(5,047)

(86,747)

(13,435) Total cost and expenses (2,511,718)

(550,212)

(13,707)

(3,075,637)

(476,355) Other operating income 65,445

24,798

25

90,268

13,981 Income (loss) from operations 711,257

(11,865)

(13,047)

686,345

106,302 Interest income 94,112

291

45

94,448

14,628 Interest expense (18,302)

-

-

(18,302)

(2,835) Other gain or loss, net (10,500)

-

-

(10,500)

(1,626) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 776,567

(11,574)

(13,002)

751,991

116,469 Income tax (expenses) benefits (296,344)

4,835

-

(291,509)

(45,149) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 480,223

(6,739)

(13,002)

460,482

71,320 Share of income on equity method investments 1,042

-

-

1,042

161 Net income (loss) 481,265

(6,739)

(13,002)

461,524

71,481







































(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:





















































Three months

Ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,640

1,561

-

4,201

651 Research and development 29,663

4,302

-

33,965

5,261 Sales and marketing 12,971

1,617

-

14,588

2,259 General and administrative 79,308

(71,404)

-

7,904

1,224 Total cost and expenses 124,582

(63,924)

-

60,658

9,395















































































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Three months

Ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 711,257

(11,865)

(13,047)

686,345

106,302 Share-based compensation 124,582

(63,924)

-

60,658

9,395 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions -

34,854

-

34,854

5,398 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 835,839

(40,935)

(13,047)

781,857

121,095



















Net income (loss) 481,265

(6,739)

(13,002)

461,524

71,481 Share-based compensation 124,582

(63,924)

-

60,658

9,395 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions -

34,854

-

34,854

5,398 Tax impacts -

(8,714)

-

(8,714)

(1,351) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 605,847

(44,523)

(13,002)

548,322

84,923





















Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



First half year Ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:















Live video service 2,887,119

241,582

-

3,128,701

467,103 Value-added service 2,581,559

438,256

-

3,019,815

450,847 Mobile marketing 63,786

-

-

63,786

9,523 Mobile games 42,697

-

-

42,697

6,374 Other services 3,172

-

322

3,494

521 Total net revenues 5,578,333

679,838

322

6,258,493

934,368 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (3,276,411)

(341,911)

(912)

(3,619,234)

(540,337) Research and development (359,913)

(128,544)

-

(488,457)

(72,925) Sales and marketing (704,176)

(493,458)

(1,896)

(1,199,530)

(179,085) General and administrative (291,770)

(16,761)

(9,050)

(317,581)

(47,414) Total cost and expenses (4,632,270)

(980,674)

(11,858)

(5,624,802)

(839,761) Other operating income 56,690

7,769

42

64,501

9,630 Income (loss) from operations 1,002,753

(293,067)

(11,494)

698,192

104,237 Interest income 191,249

104

134

191,487

28,588 Interest expense (47,565)

-

-

(47,565)

(7,101) Other gain or loss, net 77,922

-

-

77,922

11,633 Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 1,224,359

(292,963)

(11,360)

920,036

137,357 Income tax expenses (295,733)

(1,086)

-

(296,819)

(44,314) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 928,626

(294,049)

(11,360)

623,217

93,043 Share of income on equity method investments 9,913

-

-

9,913

1,480 Net income (loss) 938,539

(294,049)

(11,360)

633,130

94,523







































(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:













































First half year

Ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 3,999

6,993

-

10,992

1,641 Research and development 36,112

8,827

-

44,939

6,709 Sales and marketing 21,283

216

-

21,499

3,210 General and administrative 149,047

87

-

149,134

22,265 Total cost and expenses 210,441

16,123

-

226,564

33,825

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















First half year

ended June 30, 2022

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,002,753

(293,067)

(11,494)

698,192

104,237 Share-based compensation 210,441

16,123

-

226,564

33,825 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,213,194

(276,944)

(11,494)

924,756

138,062



















Net income (loss) 938,539

(294,049)

(11,360)

633,130

94,523 Share-based compensation 210,441

16,123

-

226,564

33,825 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,148,980

(277,926)

(11,360)

859,694

128,348

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



First half year Ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 3,595,710

467,717

-

4,063,427

629,345 Value-added service 2,349,235

613,536

-

2,962,771

458,875 Mobile marketing 90,318

-

-

90,318

13,988 Mobile games 20,366

-

-

20,366

3,154 Other services 3,674

-

1,754

5,428

841 Total net revenues 6,059,303

1,081,253

1,754

7,142,310

1,106,203 Cost and expenses (vi):

















Cost of revenues (3,453,399)

(547,186)

(7,989)

(4,008,574)

(620,849) Research and development (400,701)

(154,117)

-

(554,818)

(85,930) Sales and marketing (705,767)

(556,976)

(1,066)

(1,263,809)

(195,739) General and administrative (300,356)

45,084

(9,437)

(264,709)

(40,998) Total cost and expenses (4,860,223)

(1,213,195)

(18,492)

(6,091,910)

(943,516) Other operating income 85,406

30,736

26

116,168

17,992 Income (loss) from operations 1,284,486

(101,206)

(16,712)

1,166,568

180,679 Interest income 190,455

596

91

191,142

29,604 Interest expense (36,663)

-

-

(36,663)

(5,678) Other gain or loss, net (18,000)

-

-

(18,000)

(2,788) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method investments 1,420,278

(100,610)

(16,621)

1,303,047

201,817 Income tax (expenses) benefits (389,946)

7,039

-

(382,907)

(59,305) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 1,030,332

(93,571)

(16,621)

920,140

142,512 Share of income on equity method investments 2,303

-

-

2,303

357 Net income (loss) 1,032,635

(93,571)

(16,621)

922,443

142,869



















(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

























First half year

ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 4,965

2,960

-

7,925

1,227 Research and development 60,188

13,986

-

74,174

11,488 Sales and marketing 25,877

6,267

-

32,144

4,978 General and administrative 160,792

(69,120)

-

91,672

14,198 Total cost and expenses 251,822

(45,907)

-

205,915

31,891

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





















First half year

ended June 30, 2021

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,284,486

(101,206)

(16,712)

1,166,568

180,679 Share-based compensation 251,822

(45,907)

-

205,915

31,891 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions -

70,553

-

70,553

10,928 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,536,308

(76,560)

(16,712)

1,443,036

223,498



















Net income (loss) 1,032,635

(93,571)

(16,621)

922,443

142,869 Share-based compensation 251,822

(45,907)

-

205,915

31,891 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions -

70,553

-

70,553

10,928 Tax impacts -

(17,639)

-

(17,639)

(2,732) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,284,457

(86,564)

(16,621)

1,181,272

182,956

