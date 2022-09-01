George Thorogood Shares First Car Memories

Mercury Insurance 'My First Car' takes an intimate look at music artists' first rides

Thorogood will be part of Sammy Hagar & The Circle's "Crazy Times Tour" at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and Live Nation have partnered again to connect music fans with the artists they love through the creation of Mercury's "My First Car" series, a behind-the-scenes look with some of the world's best known musicians and their fond memories behind the wheel of their first cars.

"We all have strong memories about our first cars, so we thought it would be fun to ask artists about theirs," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "It's a great way for artists to connect with fans through a shared experience…and the stories are really fun and interesting, too."

George Thorogood is one of the featured artists participating in Mercury's My First Car series.

"My first was a 1955 Classic Chevy Bel-Air, blue, [and] it didn't run," said Thorogood. "When I brought [the car] home and turned it on it didn't work so I used it to practice my guitar in the back seat."

For access to Mercury Insurance's 2022 concert series, visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/music/.

Watch George Thorogood's video now at https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/myfirstcar/.

Catch George Thorogood live as part of Sammy Hagar & The Circle's "Crazy Times Tour" at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California on September 10th. Learn more about the show and buy tickets at Livenation.com.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance

Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/ or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About George Thorogood

George Lawrence Thorogood is an American musician, singer and songwriter from Wilmington, Delaware whose "high-energy boogie-blues" sound became a staple of 1980s rock radio, with hits like "Bad to the Bone" and "I Drink Alone." He has also helped to popularize older songs by American icons, such as "Move It on Over," "Who Do You Love?," and "House Rent Blues/One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer." Thorogood has released over 20 albums, two of which have been certified Platinum and six have been certified Gold. He has sold 15 million records worldwide. For more information about George Thorogood, visit https://www.georgethorogood.com/.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Mercury Insurance Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercury Insurance