OneTrust Hires Wendy Zheng as First Chief Accounting Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for coordinated trust intelligence, today announced Wendy Zheng as the company's first Chief Accounting Officer. Zheng brings 20 years of experience, which includes building accounting teams for technology companies such as Okta and Lending Club, and serving as audit manager at Ernst & Young. In this role, Zheng will report to OneTrust's Chief Financial Officer, Guido Torrini, leading a global team to scale operations and drive financial success in public or private markets.

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 9,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust) (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to welcome Wendy to OneTrust," said Guido Torrini, Chief Financial Officer at OneTrust. "Her leadership and deep technical knowledge will be a key strength for the company as we continue to grow and scale the business. She is a proven professional who has built and managed global teams for fast-growing SaaS companies, while orchestrating the transition from private to public. By bringing Wendy's impressive experience to OneTrust, we are well-positioned to continue to deliver on our vision of trust intelligence."

"With trust intelligence, OneTrust has established the de-facto software category for trust and delivered the cross-functional platform that today's companies need to build, measure, and understand trust," said Wendy Zheng, Chief Accounting Officer at OneTrust. "OneTrust counts 12,000 customers today, but as more organizations embark on their trust transformations, the company is focused on building for durable, long-term growth. I look forward to scaling the accounting function and working closely with our Chief Financial Officer to drive OneTrust on a path for success."

During her two-decade-long career, Zheng has led numerous global accounting teams and provided financial and operational leadership. Most recently, Wendy served as the Vice President, Corporate Controller of Okta, Inc., growing the team from less than 10 people to over 100 people worldwide. Wendy was an instrumental leader of Okta's initial public offering and continued to scale the teams and global processes to support the organization as it grew from $100 million to over $1.3 billion in revenues.

Prior to Okta, Wendy led accounting teams at LendingClub, Inc. and was an auditor manager at Ernst & Young, LLP, overseeing audits of publicly traded multinational corporations. Wendy is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) (inactive) and earned her bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

As society redefines risk and opportunity, OneTrust empowers tomorrow's leaders to succeed through trust and impact with the Trust Intelligence Platform. The market-defining Trust Intelligence Platform from OneTrust connects privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG teams, data, and processes, so all companies can collaborate seamlessly and put trust at the center of their operations and culture by unlocking their value and potential to thrive by doing what's good for people and the planet.

