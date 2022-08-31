KYNDRYL TO SPEAK AT THE EVERCORE ISI TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ON SEPTEMBER 8

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will speak at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET. During the course of the event, information regarding the Company's business and/or financial performance will be discussed.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Kyndryl's investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately twenty-four hours after the live presentation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

