Help at Home Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors, today announced the addition of a key member of its leadership team. Lisa George joins the company as its new chief human resources officer.

"We're excited to welcome Lisa on board, as she brings a wealth of talent and a depth of knowledge in human resources management, business partnership development, global talent management and executive leadership," said Help at Home CEO Chris Hocevar. "Lisa possesses a growth-oriented leadership style, a passion for delivering best-in-class service, and a drive to support our employees – all of which align with our company's deep-rooted culture of caring for the caregiver."

George brings 30+ years of human resources leadership with her to Help at Home from companies such as Cardinal Health, Walmart, Campbell's Soup, and most recently Shearer's Foods. In her role at Help at Home, she will continue the company's focus on elevating employees and caregivers ensuring they have the best work environment possible, empowering them to do what they are so passionate about, every day and helping to further position the company as the employer of choice in the home care industry.

George recently retired from her role as chief human resources officer for Shearer's, the largest private label and manufacturer of salty snacks in North America. She was responsible for their human capital transformation, robust talent pipeline development, performance management and succession planning. Post-retirement, Lisa served as part-time CHRO for U Drive Acceptance Corporation and managed an HR consulting practice, while also pursuing several entrepreneurial ventures. Previously, she served as vice president of International Talent Management for Walmart. During her two-year tenure there, she held several pivotal roles championing strategic people projects, upskilling the HR team, building a shared services model, and providing transformational change leadership for this #1 Fortune ranked global retailer. Prior to her time at Walmart, Lisa spent a decade with Cardinal Health, a global Fortune 16 company in 50+ countries as vice president of HR and head of global talent management. Prior to Cardinal Health, Lisa held various executive-level human resources roles with Campbell Soup, Godiva Chocolatier, Ann Taylor, Limited Brands (L Brands), and Sherwin-Williams.

She holds a bachelor's in marketing and master's degree in labor and human relations HR from The Ohio State University.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of in-home personal care services, delivering high-quality, relationship-based services to help seniors and individuals living with disabilities in their homes, the preferred setting of care. As of June 30, 2022, Help at Home has more than 190 branch locations across 12 states, and provided in-home, community-based services to more than 66,000 clients monthly with the help of 49,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. For more information about Help at Home, visit www.helpathome.com.

