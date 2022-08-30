Magnum Opus Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA) ("Magnum Opus" or the "Company") announces that on August 23, 2022, as a result of the Company's inability to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") stating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in the NYSE American Company Guide. Under the Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company could be granted up to 12 months to cure the late filer deficiency. The initial six-month period to regain compliance is automatic and the additional six months is only granted upon request by the Company and approval by the NYSE. The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE.

As previously disclosed by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 16, 2022, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q by its original deadline without unreasonable effort or expense due to the fact that the financial statements could not be completed in sufficient time to solicit and obtain the necessary review of the Form 10-Q in a timely fashion prior to the original due date of the report. The Company is still working to complete certain disclosures regarding the financial information in the Form 10-Q and expects that it will file the Form 10-Q no later than September 30, 2022. However, the timing of the filing is uncertain at this moment, and this projected filing date could change.

About Magnum Opus

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by L2 Capital, a private investment firm. Magnum Opus is a partnership of enterprise builders and public and private market investment specialists with extensive experience operating and investing throughout the business life cycle from founding, scaling operations through public listing. Magnum Opus aims to partner with public ready enterprises at the forefront of convergence of consumption and technology. Magnum Opus' mission is to support companies to realize their vision as they embark on their journey into the public markets and face new opportunities, challenges and stakeholders.

These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly.

