Prolacta Bioscience Celebrated Breastfeeding Awareness Month by Recognizing the Commitment of NICU Parents to Their Infants' Health

DUARTE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience®, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products for critically ill, premature infants, celebrated Breastfeeding Awareness Month by recognizing the commitment of NICU parents to their infants' health through advocating for and/or providing essential human milk nutrition.

Throughout Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Prolacta provided helpful breastfeeding tips through its social media channels to support new parents of premature infants. Prolacta's tips offered practical advice including lactation guidance, information on what to expect when returning to work, inspirational stories, and more.

"Breastfeeding can be one of the most challenging parts of being a new parent, especially when you are in the neonatal intensive care unit," said Dr. Erin Hamilton Spence, director of clinical education at Prolacta. "It is truly a labor of love and requires more time and effort than many realize. All parents, and especially those with infants in the NICU, should have the support they need and the opportunity to give their babies the best nutrition for their health, which is mom's own milk, or donor breast milk when mom's milk isn't an option."

Every year in August, Breastfeeding Awareness Month highlights the essential nutrition breast milk provides premature infants. Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) shared new guidelines recommending exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months when possible, and included a recommendation to support parents who choose to breastfeed their infant to age 2 and beyond due to the continued health benefits.1

"Mom's own milk is the best nutrition for all infants for the first six months of life," said Prolacta's Chief Medical Officer Melinda J. Elliott, MD, FAAP. "We recognize that more must be done to support all parents, especially those who are breastfeeding. Breastfeeding requires a significant amount of time and effort, and we honor these parents for giving their babies the healing benefits of breast milk. We will continue to provide breastfeeding education and support to those who need it."

About Prolacta Bioscience

Prolacta Bioscience® Inc. is a privately held, global life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk® to improve the health of critically ill, premature infants. Prolacta's 100% human milk-based nutritional products have been evaluated in more than 20 clinical studies published in peer-reviewed journals. More than 80,000 premature infants have benefited from Prolacta's nutritional products worldwide to date.2 Established in 1999, Prolacta is the world's leading provider of human milk-based nutritional products for hospital use and is also exploring the therapeutic potential of human milk across a wide spectrum of diseases. Prolacta maintains the industry's strictest quality and safety standards for screening, testing, and processing human donor milk. Operating the world's first pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facilities, Prolacta uses vat pasteurization and a patented, FDA-reviewed manufacturing process to ensure pathogen inactivation while protecting the nutritional composition and bioactivity of its human milk-based products. Prolacta is a global company with headquarters in Duarte, California, and can be found online at www.prolacta.com, on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

