POCUS World Conference Sessions Announced

Delivering a variety of point-of-care ultrasound training and professional development opportunities for clinicians, educators, administrators, and students

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy™, host of the 2022 POCUS World Conference, revealed more than 40 sessions available to event attendees. The theme for this year's conference, sponsored by Inteleos™, a non-profit community of medical professionals united in helping people gain the highest quality healthcare, is Imaging as Innovation: Transforming Patient Care Through Point-of-Care Ultrasound. Session highlights include:

Integrating POCUS in Modular-Based Physician Assistant Programs : Conducted by Susan Raaymakers , this breakout session will explore the integration of POCUS into physician assistant (PA) programs, and how it is used to enhance student learning in anatomy, physiology, and clinical applications.

Creating a Novel 3D-Printed Phantom to Simulate Ultrasound-Guided Pericardiocentesis: Conducted by Cassidy Miller , Taylor Terlizzese , and Louisa Weindruch , this breakout session will provide instructions to learners who want to create their own anatomically accurate phantom to utilize in their ultrasound guided pericardiocentesis practice.

POCUS Changing Management of Helicopter Air Ambulance Patients: Conducted by Dr. William Krebs , this case-based breakout session will highlight ultrasound trends that are useful in critical care transport.

Differential Diagnosis of Adnexal Masses on Ultrasound Using POCUS: Conducted by Dr. Kiran Chhabra and Suresh Kumar Chhabra , this breakout session will cover the use of POCUS in the diagnosis of adnexal masses with the use of grayscale and color Doppler aided by still images and videos.

From the Field to ED: POCUS in Sports: Conducted by Andrew Graham , this small group discussion will focus on the impact of field ultrasound in determining appropriate return to activity stages and improving recovery times for athletes.

Step-by-Step POCUS Training Program for Global Health: Conducted by Alicia Martin-Hirsel , this breakout session aims to empower clinicians to utilize ultrasound as a medical diagnostic tool for triage.

Pocus World attendees will be able to choose from over 40 educational sessions, networking activities, and 1-on-1 expert-led coaching sessions. Healthcare professionals, educators, administrators, and students interested in attending POCUS World can register here: https://cvent.me/E3odgm. This global virtual event will run September 16-17, 2022.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™), and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™, which together represent over 124,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

View original content:

SOURCE Inteleos