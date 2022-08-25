KLX Energy Services to Participate in Barclays' 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference and H.C. Wainwright's 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in September

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLXE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will participate in two investor conferences in September.

Chris Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Keefer Lehner, EVP and Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to meet with investors at the Barclays 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on September 6-8, 2022. In addition, the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 13-14, 2022. The slide presentation that management will use during these conferences will be posted September 6th on the KLX Energy website:

https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About KLX Energy Services

KLXE is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 60 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLXE's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts: KLX Energy Services

Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO

832-930-8066

IR@klxenergy.com





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

KLXE@dennardlascar.com

