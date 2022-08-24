Trimble and CLAAS Strategic Alliance Develops Next-Generation Precision Farming System for CLAAS Agriculture Equipment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a strategic alliance, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and CLAAS have developed a next-generation precision farming system for CLAAS tractors, combines and forage harvesters.

The precision farming system includes the new CLAAS CEMIS 1200 "smart" display, GPS PILOT steering system and the SAT 900 GNSS receiver. The CEMIS display utilizes Trimble's new embedded modular software architecture for positioning, steering and ISOBUS technology for a seamless connection to control and monitor implements in the field. Trimble's new architecture accelerates the development of a customized precision agriculture system by linking CLAAS' machine interface and Trimble's guidance capabilities into one common in-cab user experience.

"We understand the operators' complexities of using separate displays with different user interfaces in the cab running the machine and performing precision farming tasks," said Jim Chambers, vice president of Trimble Agriculture. "Working in tandem with CLAAS, we have jointly developed a next-generation precision farming system designed around—one common user interface—to provide CLAAS operators the best-in-class customer experience."

"As an experienced, innovative and global provider of precision agriculture solutions, Trimble was our first choice as a technology partner," said Dr. Carsten Hoff, managing director, CLAAS E-Systems. "Precision farming systems from Trimble have been field proven worldwide over the course of two decades. In addition, Trimble, supported by its subsidiary Müller-Elektronik, brings outstanding expertise in ISOBUS technology, which allows a display to control the machine and implement."

The CEMIS 1200 display connects with the GPS PILOT system and SAT 900 GNSS receiver, based on the Trimble® NAV-900 guidance controller, for positioning and steering capabilities. This solution provides sub-meter repeatable accuracy ideal for tillage, broad-acre seeding, spraying and harvest operations. For even greater accuracy, users can subscribe to CLAAS-branded correction services from Trimble, called SATCOR, in order to achieve up to 2.5 centimeter pass-to-pass accuracy without a base station.

Stephan Vormbrock, managing director Market & Administration at CLAAS E-Systems: "As a globally active agricultural engineering manufacturer, we have chosen Trimble as a technology partner. Trimble has a global footprint and mindset, which truly complements CLAAS' international approach. For our customers, it's an invaluable advantage to have technology from partners who understand the different market needs."

The precision farming system is already available for the CLAAS TRION and is now expanding into the LEXION, ARION, AXION and JAGUAR. For information, visit: www.claas-group.com.

About CLAAS

CLAAS (www.claas-group.com) is a family business founded in 1913 and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of agricultural machinery. The company, with Head Office in Harsewinkel, Westphalia, is the world market leader for forage harvesters. CLAAS dominates the European market in another core segment as well – combine harvesters. CLAAS also holds the top spots in global agricultural technology with its tractors as well as its agricultural balers and grassland harvesting machines. Cutting-edge agricultural information technology also forms part of its product range. CLAAS employs more than 11,900 staff worldwide and in 2021 generated a turnover of 4.8 billion euros.

About Trimble's Agriculture Division

Trimble's Agriculture Division provides solutions that solve complex technology challenges across the entire agricultural supply chain. The solutions enable farmers and advisors to allocate scarce resources to produce a safe, reliable food supply in a profitable and environmentally sustainable manner. Covering all seasons, crops, terrains and farm sizes, Trimble solutions can be used on most equipment on the farm, regardless of manufacturer. To enable better decision making, Trimble offers technology integration that allows farmers to collect, share, and manage information across their farm, while providing improved operating efficiencies in the agricultural value chain. Trimble solutions include guidance and steering, desktop and cloud-based data management, flow and application control, water management, harvest solutions and correction services. For more information on Trimble Agriculture, visit: agriculture.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

