Top Stack Ranked No. 568 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Top Stack Makes Inaugural Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List, Ranking No. 568 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,113%

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Stack, a national provider of staffing services for information technology, accounting and finance, human resources, and sales and marketing positions, ranks in 568th place on the Inc. 5000 annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies with 1,113% revenue growth since 2017. The Inc. 5000 list celebrates the successes of America's independent businesses, highlighting innovation and originality, and observing the risks and rewards the honorees have experienced.

Top Stack Logo (PRNewsfoto/Top Stack) (PRNewswire)

Supporting our clients on their path to success has directly contributed to our own company's success.

"This award has exceptional meaning for our company. Not only is this our first opportunity to rank on the list itself, but we also ranked high despite the challenges we experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The labor shortages certainly impacted our business, but our team remained steadfast and was able to continue to provide quality service to our clients," says Michael Masiello, Founder & CEO.

Top Stack has differentiated itself in the staffing marketplace as a service-focused and transparent boutique recruiting firm. Company leadership takes pride in building strategic partnerships—not just a list of customers—to support an organization's enterprise initiatives and long-term goals. Top Stack offers customized recruiting services that fit the client's unique needs while also providing consultative feedback on industry trends and job market insights. Top Stack's client approach has not only resulted in over 1,000 successful permanent and contract placements since 2017, but this focus on authenticity has also been the key to the company's overall success within its first few years of business.

"We genuinely care about our clients' businesses and strive to be a true partner," says Masiello. "Our team has been intimately involved in specific client initiatives such as rebrands, organization restructures, and department expansions. We've been able to successfully support these projects by providing top talent while accommodating talent acquisition initiatives, such as diversity programs and return-to-office plans. We developed personalized recruiting strategies that take into consideration internal equity challenges, talent shortages, and other economic and industry trends. Serving our clients in these concentrated and demanding situations has rewarded Top Stack with recurring business and priority status. Supporting our clients on their path to success has directly contributed to our own company's success, and we are incredibly grateful for these partnerships."

Top Stack also recently ranked as #18 on the 2022 Inc. Regionals list for the Northeast Region, as well as #5 on the 2021 Philadelphia100® list.

Top Stack was launched to solve a problem in the human capital industry: technology replaced humanity. The Top Stack team makes it their top priority to be people-focused, cultivating strong professional relationships but with a human touch and open communication. This unique approach within the staffing industry has quickly made Top Stack one of the region's most respected and fastest-growing companies. Opening its doors in 2017, Top Stack quickly grew from a small yet robust crew to the strategic and structured team it has today. Each person on the team brings unique insight and expert experience, allowing Top Stack to scale with ease and precision.

ABOUT TOP STACK

Diversified Staffing Group, LLC d.b.a Top Stack Group, is a fast-growing recruiting and professional services firm, partnering with top employers and top talent across the nation, filling permanent, contract, and contract-to-hire positions. Top Stack excels at information technology, accounting and finance, human resources, and sales and marketing positions. Top Stack has made it their priority to be people-focused, with consistent, transparent, timely communication. This personal approach is how they select top candidates, simplify decisions, and save everyone's time. Connect with Top Stack at www.topstackgroup.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Karen Lopez, Operations Manager, 610-255-2081 – klopez@topstackgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Top Stack