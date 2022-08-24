Perfecto by Perforce Announces Flutter Support for Native Mobile Applications

Perfecto proudly supports Flutter Integration Testing so your apps can fly high with stellar app ratings and ensure unmatched omni-channel experiences.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announces Perfecto's latest support for Flutter integration testing for native mobile applications.

Perfecto & Flutter (PRNewswire)

Flutter is an open source framework by Google that transforms the app development process by empowering Dart developers and programmers to build, test, and deploy mobile, web, desktop, and embedded apps from a single codebase.

There are three types of testing for Flutter apps: Unit, Widget and Integration tests. Perfecto proudly supports Integration Testing, also known as end-to-end testing or GUI testing, the most comprehensive testing type out of the three. Flutter integration testing is performed via a configurable Gradle plugin that allows users to install and run the iOS and Android tests in parallel and at scale.

"We are committed to support up and coming frameworks as well as the popular frameworks that our customers use to ensure the quality of their Omni-channel apps." said Stephen Feloney, VP of Products – Continuous Quality at Perforce. "Flutter is the latest example of this commitment."

Testers can greatly benefit by testing their native mobile Flutter applications with Perfecto. Perfecto is secure, reliable and takes care of all the maintenance associated with cloud-infrastructure and mobile devices. This lets Flutter users focus more on building and testing their apps, instead of dealing with downtime, network clogging, and other issues that come with in-house architecture.

Perfecto's enterprise-grade cloud allows Flutter app developers to automate and scale their testing, so they can test more, test faster, and keep up with all the necessary test permutations needed to ensure broad coverage. And with AI-powered reporting, Flutter users can quickly identify and fix issues in their Flutter integration tests, maintaining the velocity needed to get quality apps to market—fast.

Perfecto is the ideal testing solution for testers who want to stay within the Flutter ecosystem—all while capturing the benefits of a trusted, powerful enterprise testing lab like Perfecto. Test your native mobile Flutter apps end-to-end with Perfecto to ensure high quality mobile experiences from start to finish.

To learn more about Perfecto's integration with Flutter, click here.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

