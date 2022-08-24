Pendleton Woolen Mills Announces OEKO-TEX® Certification of Both Mills, Furthering Commitment to Sustainability

Pacific Northwest Mills Located in Washington and Oregon Weave Fabrics and Blankets

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendleton Woolen Mills, the global lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon has announced that their century-old mills located in Washougal, WA and Pendleton, OR are certified STeP by OEKO-TEX® (21001295 HOHENSTEIN HTTI). Both mills have been weaving for over 110 years and are continually updated for sustainability and innovation.

STeP by OEKO-TEX® is a certification system for production facilities in the textile industry. Certification assesses production facilities at all processing stages to allow brands to communicate environmental measures. The Pendleton mills were scored in various areas including, chemical management, environmental performance and management, social responsibility, quality management, and health and safety.

"Pendleton is committed to creating a sustainable product lifecycle. As a vertical operation, the impact we have on the environment is a priority in every process. Certifying the mills for sustainability is a tremendous step in this journey," explained Rolan Snider, vice president of textile manufacturing at Pendleton. "The sustainability journey begins with our use of wool as a natural fiber, the long-term relationships with USA wool growers and now continues through the local production in our sustainability-certified mills."

In addition to sustainability in manufacturing, Pendleton is dedicated to creating sustainable products. Wool has many sustainable characteristics including being renewable, biodegradable, durable and naturally wrinkle, odor and stain resistant. Pendleton wool products are also known for their timeless design and function, allowing consumers to cherish an item for generations.

The Pendleton Woolen Mill located in Washougal, WA is located at 2 Pendleton Way, Washougal, WA 98671 and the Pendleton Woolen Mill located in Pendleton, OR is located at 1307 SE Court Pl, Pendleton, OR 97801. Both mills offer tours year round.

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Weaving in Oregon since 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

