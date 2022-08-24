iTrustCapital Surpasses $6 Billion in Crypto IRA Transactions, Marking a 200% Increase in the Last 12 Months

IRVINE, Calif. , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrustCapital , awarded best software platform in America for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through individual retirement accounts (IRAs),* has announced reaching $6 billion in total transaction volume. This growth represents a 200% increase after tipping $2 billion in transaction volume in July of 2021.

Chief Strategy Officer, Kevin Maloney, attributes this milestone to iTrustCapital's latest product offerings. "Despite the crypto bear market in the first half of this year, our team has worked diligently to continually enhance our platform with a goal of improving user experience and customer engagement. Our highly focused marketing efforts, valuable client feedback, and deep alignment with the crypto community have certainly catalyzed this milestone."

Several improvements to iTrustCapital's product offerings have contributed to lowering the barrier for entry into the self-directed Crypto IRA space, including decreasing the contribution amount to open an account from $2,500 to $1,000, and eliminating monthly service fees. Notably, August 2022 is on track to be the highest average initial funding month of the year thus far.

In addition to transaction volume, the Company has also experienced a significant uptick in newly funded client accounts over the last eight months, resulting in increased transaction activity and overall usage on the platform. During this period, newly funded accounts grew 61%, from 25,000 to more than 40,000. Users may establish one or more IRA accounts including a ROTH, SEP, or Traditional IRA on the iTrustCapital platform.

About iTrustCapital

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, iTrustCapital was founded in 2018 with a mission and vision to disrupt the self-directed IRA industry by empowering clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with certain tax advantages.** In 2021, iTrustCapital was voted Innovator of the Year and Best Crypto Investment Platform by the IMA Impact21 Awards. iTrustCapital's revolutionary software platform eliminates the costly inefficiencies and outdated processes of previous IRA models, opening the door for clients to access and self-trade various digital assets through their IRAs. iTrustCapital's software platform is available to all qualified US-based investors (excluding NY and HI) and in connection with its partners currently provides access to 29 Cryptocurrencies as well as physical gold and silver. New digital assets are added frequently to meet client demand.

iTrustCapital, in connection with its partners and vendors, has attracted more than $2 billion in assets and more than 40,000 client-funded accounts since inception. The company grew from $2 billion to $6 billion in total transaction volume over the last year and has received more than 2,200 Trust Pilot reviews , boasting an "Excellent" 4.4-star average rating. iTrustCapital has consistently garnered excellent ratings and offers some of the lowest fees among its competitors while focusing on efficiencies made possible through scalable technology and a commitment to delivering an excellent client experience. Transforming this self-directed IRA market will help unleash $13 trillion worth of U.S retirement assets into alternative assets.

