Award-Winning Volvo LIGHTS Project Wraps in Southern California

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks North America announced the culmination of the Volvo LIGHTS project – an innovative three-year project that brought together 14 public and private partners to design and implement a blueprint for the robust support ecosystem necessary to deploy battery-electric trucks and equipment at scale. During the project, which ran from 2019 to 2022 in California's South Coast Air Basin, Volvo Trucks deployed its first Class 8 pilot Volvo VNR Electric trucks to fleet operators to collect real-world operating data and customer feedback ahead of announcing its commercial model in December 2020.

Representatives from the 14 project partners gather at the Volvo LIGHTS Roundup event to celebrate the culmination of the Volvo LIGHTS project – an innovative three-year project to design and implement a blueprint for the robust support ecosystem necessary to deploy battery-electric trucks and equipment at scale. (PRNewswire)

"By working closely with an extraordinary group of public and private partners through the Volvo LIGHTS project, we were able to validate key processes around Class 8 battery-electric truck adoption for commercial transport segments and identify challenges that needed to be addressed for widespread market introduction," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "The most valuable takeaway for our team was really experiencing the value of close cross-functional and cross-organizational collaboration as we continue to drive innovation and develop new solutions for sustainable transport."

The Volvo LIGHTS project was led by Volvo Group North America and California's South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), and included NFI Industries (NFI), Dependable Highway Express (DHE), TEC Equipment, Shell Recharge Solutions (formerly Greenlots), Port of Long Beach, Port of Los Angeles, Southern California Edison (SCE), CALSTART, University of California, Riverside CE-CERT, Reach Out, Rio Hondo College, and San Bernardino Valley College.

During the multi-year project, Volvo Group North America collaborated with each organization to develop programs and best practices that would help lay the foundation for the successful commercialization of battery-electric freight trucks, including but not limited to:

Identifying ideal routes for electrification – Volvo Trucks deployed 30 Volvo VNR Electric trucks to 11 fleets to operate in their daily Southern California fleet routes to assess many factors that may impact vehicle range, including topography, ambient temperature, traffic patterns, driving styles, and more. The insights gained were informative as Volvo Trucks introduced the Electric Performance Generator (EPG), its route planning tool which enables fleet managers to simulate real-world routes for their VNR Electric trucks.

Comprehensive dealer support - TEC Equipment, Volvo Trucks' largest West Coast dealership, provided uptime support to the fleet customers that leased VNR Electrics through the Volvo LIGHTS project. The hands-on experience gained during the project led to TEC Equipment Fontana becoming the nation's first Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer and spurring the rollout of certified dealerships across North America .

Reliable and cost-effective charging infrastructure - Multiple project partners collaborated with Shell Recharge Solutions and SCE on the installation and energization of 58 networked public and private electric vehicle charging stations, identifying opportunities to streamline processes, shorten installation timelines, and refine existing laws related to allowing entities other than utilities to re-sell electricity for EV charging. SCE also conducted a site grid system impact study to help plans for supporting a future of fully electrified goods movement.

Technician training programs - Rio Hondo College and San Bernardino Valley College both collaborated with Volvo Trucks to launch heavy-duty electric truck technician training programs, with a combined total of more than 45 graduates throughout the project.

First responder training programs - Throughout the project, Reach Out, a local outreach organization worked with Volvo Trucks to keep community stakeholders informed about the project. This partnership helped facilitate the development of training materials for first responders to raise awareness about the high-voltage components on the Volvo VNR Electric and develop the first responder safety document that is now publicly available from the National Fire Protection Agency.

"This project shows how important it is for public and private entities to work together to bring zero-emission technologies and infrastructure to the nation," said Ben J. Benoit, Chair of South Coast AQMD's Governing Board. "Now that the project is coming to an end, we look forward to seeing these cleaner trucks on the road, and the impact they will have on air quality."

In recognition of the project team's leadership and tangible results achieved through Volvo LIGHTS, the project received several awards, including:

2020 Innovation Award - Breathe Southern California

2020 Blue Sky Award - CALSTART

2021 Climate Leadership Award - Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and The Climate Registry

2022 Innovation Clean Air Technology Award – South Coast Air Quality Management District

2022 Outstanding Achievement in Sustainability - Southern California Association of Governments

Together with the Volvo Group, Volvo Trucks hosted a Volvo LIGHTS Roundup on August 23 at the Ontario Convention Center in Southern California to share exclusive insights from Volvo LIGHTS project partners on how to successfully scale truck freight electrification. The Volvo LIGHTS Roundup featured off-site tours, speaker panels, and a display of Volvo VNR Electric trucks from project participants, including NFI, Penske Truck Leasing (Penske), Medline, Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), 10 Roads Express, Saia and SCE.

"Zero emission trucks work – as this project shows – and we need strong rules, in many states and federally, promoting them. This project shows that this technology can serve business and deliver protections that will benefit the health of our communities that need it the most," said Craig Segall, California Air Resources Board (CARB) deputy executive officer for mobile sources and incentives.

The Volvo LIGHTS project was made possible by a $44.8 million award to South Coast AQMD from the CARB as part of California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars toward reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving both public health and the environment. South Coast AQMD also contributed $4 million from its Clean Fuels Fund. Volvo Group and its partners contributed $43 million in matching funds for a total project of $91 million.

A Volvo LIGHTS Lessons Learned Guidebook was produced to documents key insights gained as the project partners designed and implemented innovative programs and technologies critical for the widescale success of battery-electric freight movement. To download the 22-page guidebook, Bringing Battery-Electric Freight Trucks to Market: From Demonstration to Commercialization, visit https://www.lightsproject.com/downloads.

To learn more about the Volvo LIGHTS project and to access photos, videos, and other resources, visit www.lightsproject.com

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website.

August 24, 2022

For further information, please contact:

Kyle Zimmerman

Public Relations Manager, Volvo Trucks North America

kyle.zimmerman@volvo.com

(704) 677-9757

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at www.volvomediabank.com .

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2021 approximately 123,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

The Volvo LIGHTS Roundup event featured a display of Volvo VNR Electric trucks from project participants, including NFI, Penske Truck Leasing (Penske), Medline, Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), 10 Roads Express, Saia and SCE. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Volvo Trucks North America