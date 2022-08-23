Newsweek Recognizes Six Recovery Centers of America Facilities as Top Addiction Treatment Providers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Recovery Centers of America (RCA) treatment facilities have been ranked among the best in the country by Newsweek Magazine's 2022 America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers.

With inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder and mental health treatment centers across the country, RCA's Bracebridge Hall (Md.), Capital Region (Md.), Danvers (Mass.), Indianapolis (Ind.), Raritan Bay (N.J,) and Westminster (Mass.) facilities took top honors in their respective communities for quality of service, reputation and accreditation.

RCA's national network of world class substance use disorder and mental health treatment facilities have been serving patients and families for years in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This is the third consecutive year that Recovery Centers of America facilities have received the prestigious Newsweek designation.

"It's wonderful to have our team acknowledged for the amazing work they do here at Bracebridge Hall," said Robert Bunyon, CEO. "Our team works to make a difference in the community and appreciates the community recognizing those efforts. Our goal is to provide exceptional addiction treatment and it is humbling to be recognized as one of the leading providers in Maryland."

RCA is known for its evidence-based treatment programs to help its patients get well. Every person who walks through the door is assessed and given a treatment regimen that is customized to meet them where they are on their recovery journey.

Patients often come to RCA with mental illness, such as depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder, as well as substance use. RCA has greatly expanded its mental health services to meet this growing demand. Drug and alcohol use is often closely related to mental illness. Dr. Peter Vernig, a renowned psychologist with decades in the mental health field, joined RCA to grow the company's behavioral health strategy.

"When people come to us, they are suffering," Vernig says. "We want them to find relief. In a lot of the same ways that substance use disorder impacts the community, mental health disorders do as well."

RCA has long been a provider of treatment for co-occurring substance abuse and mental health disorders, but has expanded to offer mental health treatment with or without a substance use disorder to meet the growing need for services. Outpatient hubs to treat mental illness are being established to serve each state where RCA exists. The newest site, servicing all of Pennsylvania, is in Malvern.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2022 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in state competition, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The rankings feature the top 330 inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from peers: Thousands of medical experts (therapists, counselor, medical doctors, administration & staff working in addiction treatment facilities) were invited to an online peer-to-peer survey.

Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Accreditation Score: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides data for addiction treatment centers. Specifically, SAMHSA lists accreditations relevant to addiction treatment centers.

The rankings were performed by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a market leading statistics data and industry ranking company. Newsweek and Statista employed a comprehensive methodology in evaluating selected addiction treatment centers which included a reputation survey conducted by Newsweek and Statista and an accreditation score by SAMHSA.

"RCA is a different kind of addiction center; we focus on being a whole community and neighborhood treatment provider where everyone can heal," said Kevin Rudd, interim CEO of RCA Indianapolis. "Our specialty programming is specific to the Indianapolis area, catering directly to what this community needs. It's good to see that the hard work our staff puts into saving lives and providing top level care for our patients is being recognized by our community."

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment, as well as treatment for mental health disorders. RCA has ten inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland, Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care and mental health treatment by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases.

