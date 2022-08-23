Complete Sports Management and Range Sports Partner to Create Historic NIL Basketball Game Featuring Baylor vs. Gonzaga on December 2, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Sports Management (CSM) and Range Sports have partnered to handle event management and distribution strategy for the Baylor vs. Gonzaga basketball game at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on December 2, 2022. The historic game, a rematch of the 2021 National Championship, will be the first ever to provide each eligible player on both teams the opportunity for name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation. Each eligible player who chooses to participate in licensing their NIL for this event will receive an equal payment to all other players who also participate as they contribute to the marketing, promotion, and sponsor activation around the game.

"The opportunity to collaborate with these schools and players is truly groundbreaking," said Lea Miller, President of CSM.

"We're working to find a media partner who believes in providing this generation of student athletes more opportunities as well as align with iconic powerhouse basketball brands Baylor and Gonzaga. Engaging the players to help activate the game broadcast sponsors is the future of college athletics," said Will Funk, President of Range Sports.

"This game will represent a terrific step forward for student-athletes and should be one of the most competitive games of the college basketball season," Baylor coach Scott Drew and Gonzaga coach Mark Few said in a joint statement.

The game will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on December 2, 2022 in prime time.

Range Sports, part of brand marketing, talent representation and cultural capital firm Range Media Partners works synergistically across Range's existing departments to produce live and on-demand original sports programming, manage and advise best in class sports talent, properties and IP, and invest in the future of sports content and distribution. Range Sports, in collaboration with Range Media Partners' Unscripted and Scripted entertainment departments, develops nonfiction projects, documentaries, and real-time series about the most compelling sports moments, stories, teams and athletes. Range Sports also advises properties for media rights sales , corporate/brand partnerships and consults for brands with regards to sports strategy and investment.

Complete Sports Management is an all-encompassing sports marketing agency whose core capabilities include the creation of sporting events, event management, sponsorship, hospitality packages and ticket promotions. A global brand; but, with a personal touch, Complete Sports Management is responsible for the creation of top-tier sporting events such as the Battle 4 Atlantis Basketball Tournament and College Football's first ever International FBS Bowl Game, The Bahamas Bowl.

In addition to annual events such as the Battle 4 Atlantis and The Bahamas Bowl, Complete Sports Management runs some of the most prestigious Collegiate Basketball and Football Foreign Tours all over the world. While the company's specialty is considered to be the Islands of the Bahamas, we can be seen in different countries on every continent annually.

