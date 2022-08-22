Marie Originals Launches Ear Care Products at Bed Bath & Beyond

Natural OTC health product brand expands availability of ear health products through the national retailer's Harmon Face Values locations

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie Originals , an emerging brand of effective natural OTC health products, today announced the availability of the brand's bestselling Ear Pain Drops and Ear Oil at Harmon Face Values and select Bed Bath & Beyond locations nationwide.

"Providing accessible and affordable natural products to help consumers support their health and wellbeing has been our priority since day one. By partnering with Bed Bath & Beyond, we have the chance to offer additional customers effective OTC options for earaches and ear health," said Sammy Goodman, COO at Marie Originals. "Within the last 18 months, we have entered several national retailers such as CVS, Vitamin Shoppe, and Meijer to provide targeted remedies that are effective, safe, and natural. We hope that through this expansion we can continue to reach millions of consumers around the United States and beyond."

The ear care category has been a key target in Marie Originals' ambition to revolutionize OTC healthcare spaces that are underdeveloped, and the innovation they have already brought to the categories has been warmly received. Their natural, alcohol-based Ear Pain Drops are one of the most popular ear treatments on the market, and help to alleviate pressure and eliminate excess fluid, which can cause painful earaches. The drops contain a synergistic blend of anti-inflammatory herbs, including Echinacea, Pulsatilla, and Goldenseal to clean, dry, and soothe the ear. Their Ear Oil contains a therapeutic blend of natural ingredients, including mullein, calendula, garlic, and St. John's Wort, to calm sensitivity, soothe discomfort, and promote ear health.

Marie Originals is revolutionizing the OTC drug space by identifying natural alternatives that match or exceed the efficacy of traditional drug products and making their solutions conveniently available at national retailers and online. For more information on Marie Originals, please visit www.marieoriginals.com .

About Marie Originals

Marie Originals is a leading brand of effective natural remedies, for a variety of common health concerns. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs passionate about innovating the synthetic-heavy OTC space, they discover and develop groundbreaking treatment options that provide fast and effective relief. Backed by "Trulore," the science and research they bring to categories across the OTC pharmaceutical space has impacted millions of lives and is revolutionizing an industry which has seen minimal innovation since the advent of modern medicine. Their products can be found online and in thousands of pharmacies across the US. For more information visit www.marieoriginals.com .

