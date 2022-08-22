Kivu Hires Billy Evans, Cybercrime Expert and Military Veteran, as Senior Vice President

Top cyber executive brings international experience solving complex cyber and business risk

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity and forensic services to organizations worldwide, announced that Billy Evans is joining as Senior Vice President. He will lead Kivu's Global Response Services and Legal Channel business.

Evans brings 25 years of experience spanning the military and private sector. He consulted in multiple disciplines, including cyber incident response, counterintelligence, large-scale and major cybercrime investigations, and national security.

"Billy is deeply experienced and a well-respected leader in the cybersecurity and legal communities," said Shane Sims, CEO of Kivu. "His impressive record defending global companies against cyberattacks will propel our continuing efforts to deliver on our mission: Fight Cybercrime. Protect Humanity."

Before joining Kivu, Evans was Regional Vice President for Palo Alto Networks Unit 42. He worked with law firms and led complex breach response and cybersecurity investigations to bring clients rapid recovery and return to operations.

In prior roles at The Crypsis Group and Alvarez and Marsal, Evans led breach response services for companies worldwide. He also provided strategic consulting to law firms and C-suite executives on cybersecurity and risk management.

Evans holds a master's degree in Cyber and Information Security and served in the United States Air Force as a Special Agent and leader of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) largest Cyber Flight. He was responsible for leadership and oversight of a multiagency task force that included AFOSI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the National Security Agency.

"Kivu has a long history and is a well-known brand in the cybersecurity space. I'm excited to join their team to help companies reduce cyber risk and fight cybercrime," said Evans. "I look forward to working with Kivu leaders and employees to further strengthen and expand Kivu's reach to protect organizations from today's continuously evolving cyber threats."

About Kivu Consulting

Kivu is a leading global cybersecurity firm that offers a full suite of cybersecurity services, including forensic investigation of, and recovery from, all forms of cyberattacks, continuous monitoring/detection/blocking of cyber threats, and strategy/compliance and testing. Kivu is an approved and trusted cybersecurity partner by 60+ insurance carriers and delivers its services to organizations in all industries.

