Biosion, Inc. Appoints Steven Knapp, Pharm.D. as Chief Regulatory & Quality Officer

NEWARK, N.J. and NANJING, China, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, Inc. ("Biosion"), a leading global R&D biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Steven Knapp, PharmD., as Chief Regulatory & Quality Officer. In this position, he is responsible for the strategic leadership and execution of all regulatory and quality aspects of the company's pipeline globally. He will report to Hugh Davis, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, and President of Biosion USA, Inc. Prior to joining Biosion, Steven was most recently SVP of global Regulatory and Quality at Antares Pharmaceuticals.

"We are delighted to welcome Steven to our executive leadership team in this important role as we continue to expand our global R&D capabilities." said Hugh Davis Ph.D. "As we are progressing more oncology and autoimmune assets to the clinic in both the U.S. and China, Steven's strong Regulatory and Quality expertise will be extremely valuable to guide our Development, Regulatory and Filing strategies worldwide."

"I'm looking forward to working with the team at Biosion to continue the mission to deliver breakthrough therapeutics to patients globally." said Steven Knapp, PharmD., Chief Regulatory & Quality Officer. "Biosion has a rich pipeline of innovative biologics and I'm excited to be part of the global leadership team to drive the Biosion portfolio towards helping patients with unmet needs."

Steven Knapp, Pharm.D., brings to Biosion over 30 years of experience in the Regulatory and Quality aspects of pharmaceutical/biologic development and commercialization. He has worked on numerous global NDAs and BLAs at BMS and Biotechnology companies (Valeant pharmaceuticals and Antares pharmaceuticals). He has also worked on a number of partnerships and alliances with other firms to aid in the process of collaborative later-phase product development. Steven holds a BS in Pharmacy, an MS in Industrial Engineering and a PharmD all from Rutgers University. He also teaches courses at the graduate school as well. He is a member of the Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society at Rutgers.

About Biosion, Inc.

Biosion is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing antibody-based therapies to improve patient outcomes for the treatment of immune and oncologic diseases. Established in 2017, Biosion has built a pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally derived proprietary technologies including the H³ antibody discovery platform, SynTracer™ HT endocytosis platform, and Flexibody™ bispecific platform. Biosion's lead asset, BSI-045B (anti-TSLP mAb), is currently in phase-II for severe asthma and phase-I for atopic dermatitis. Biosion and partners have plans to progress the immune-oncology and antibody drug conjugate-based portfolio into clinic trials for oncology indications over the next year. Biosion has operations in the US, Australia, and China. To learn more about Biosion, please go to www.biosion.com.

