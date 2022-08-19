EasyPark Group partners with the City of Boston

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, EasyPark Group acquired PARK NOW Group, including the apps PARK NOW, ParkMobile, Park-line and RingGo. The acquisition has expanded EasyPark Group's footprint to both the US and UK. Now, ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, is announcing a partnership with the City of Boston.

EasyPark Group, the global leader for smart parking and mobility solutions, is partnering with the City of Boston's Transportation Department to launch a new ParkBoston app, powered by ParkMobile. The ParkBoston app can be used in any location where ParkMobile is available across North America without the need for a different app. Current ParkMobile users can, in turn, use the app to pay for parking in Boston.

"We are on a mission to make mobility easier worldwide and the acquisition of PARK NOW Group was a huge step for us. It has taken EasyPark Group across the Atlantic and we are very happy to continue to improve the accessibility of digital parking services in North America. With half a million users in Massachusetts, the partnership with the City of Boston attests to the demand for innovative and convenient solutions that make every day driving life easier," says Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group.

ParkMobile is widely available in North America, covering over 500 cities and 125 universities. With the launch of Boston, EasyPark Group expands its presence in the US and Massachusetts, where there are currently almost 500,000 users of the ParkMobile app. ParkBoston app users is now able to easily pay for parking right from their mobile device in over 7,000 spots across the city.

