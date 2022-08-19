Burna Boy and Omah Lay announced as artistes for Dominica's World Creole Music Festival

ROSEAU, Dominica, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominica's Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles, announced two new artistes to perform at Dominica's World Creole Music Festival carded for October 28 – 30, 2022 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Grammy award winning Nigerian afrobeat sensation Burna Boy will be the headliner on the festival stage to crone his popular melodies such as "Last, Last" with his unique fusion of dancehall, reggae, afrobeat and pop music. Burna Boy recently released his sixth studio album Love, Damini which debuted at #14 on the Billboard Top 200 and continues to rank high on Apple Music in 47 countries. Joining Burna Boy on stage will be rising Nigerian musical star Omah Lay with his catchy afrobeat tunes such as "Lo Lo", "You" and "Do Not Disturb."

The announcement came one week after the official launch of 21 artistes slated to perform at the World Creole Music Festival's 22nd edition. Minister Charles extended an invitation to visitors to "come to Dominica to have a cultural immersion, second to none for the entire month and for the week leading to the festival."

Partners for the 22nd World Creole Music Festival include the National Bank of Dominica, Tropical Shipping, Coulibri Ridge, Tranquility Beach Resort, Digicel and DOWASCO.

Nightly tickets cost EC$150/ US$58 and season tickets cost EC$375/ US$144. The current special rate for Party VIP is EC$960/ US$369 season pass or EC$350/ US$135 nightly while stocks last. Village VIP tickets at the special rate are currently sold out but will be released at the new rate soon. Tickets can be purchased online at https://dominicafestivals.com/wcmf-home/ or at the box office.

For more information on Dominica's World Creole Music Festival contact the Dominica Festivals Committee at 767 448 4833. Or visit the official website: www.DominicaFestivals.com or follow Dominica Fests on Instagram http://www.twitter.com/DominicaFests and Facebook.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at +1 767 448 2045

