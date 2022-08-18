Acclaimed Music Education Innovator Announces San Antonio Music School Opening

"I'm thrilled that our new facility will accommodate the growing musical ambitions of our rapidly expanding body of students, provide musicians an intimate space to perform, and serve as a gathering place for the community."

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jason Sagebiel , the renowned founder of Sage Music , ( https://www.sagemusic.co/ ) announced the planned opening of their new San Antonio music school and live music facility in midtown San Antonio.

Sage Music®, an award winning music school, transforms students into musicians by giving them a smarter way to learn music. Students come from 44 U.S. States and 15 countries to learn with our progressive, science-backed Arpeggio® music lesson framework. Students have included beginners and amateurs to professionals including Emmy award winners and SNL cast members. Learn more at https://www.sagemusic.co/ (PRNewswire)

As Sagebiel points out, "we recently purchased the property at 209 W. Poplar St. in Tobin Hill and began construction to convert it into a music school, community space, and performance venue. I'm thrilled that our new facility will accommodate the growing musical ambitions of our rapidly expanding body of students, provide musicians an intimate space to perform, and serve as a gathering place for the community."

About Sage Music ®

Sage Music®, founded in 2012, is the only music school in the United States or abroad, that instructs aspiring and established musicians on how to master and increase their musical skills, practice, and learning - via the scientifically developed ARPEGGIO® lesson system, which is producing spectacular results and has students everywhere raving.

ARPEGGIO® was developed through the science and psychology of learning, and by Sagebiel's experiences of re-learning music after he suffered a brain injury in the Iraq War, where he served as a U.S. Marine. ARPEGGIO® guarantees the best musical training and customer service is given for every lesson taught. It's one reason students stay enrolled three times longer than the industry average.

Sage Music® has been described as a disruption to the music education industry as it continues to transform the face of music education.

Sage Music® offers innovative and personalized music lessons to students of all ages and abilities on piano, guitar, voice, violin, viola, cello, saxophone, clarinet, flute, drums, trumpet, composition, improvisation, and more. Students include everyone from adults to kids, beginners and amateurs to Broadway performers, Saturday Night Live cast members, and Emmy Award winners. Due to demand, students from 46 U.S. States and 15 countries have flocked to Sage Music.

Mr. Sagebiel has been featured and made numerous media appearances including The Houston Chronicle, The Washington Times, New York Magazine, WPAT 930AM Radio, WNYC's Soundcheck, KUHA's The Front Row, WQXR's New Sounds, The Queens Chronicle, The Times Ledger, NY1 News and many others! He has given more than 30 world premieres and is also the subject of two books: Martin Daughtry's Listening to War, and Jon Pieslak's SoundTargets.

For more information, members of the media and other interested parties can contact:

Mr. Jason Sagebiel, Sage Music

209 W. Poplar St., San Antonio, TX 78212

(210) 664-1100 | https://www.sagemusic.co/media-inquiry/

