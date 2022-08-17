UVeye and Tekion Partner to Enhance the Dealership Customer-Service Experience

UVeye joins with Tekion to integrate automated vehicle-inspection systems with the latest artificial intelligence-powered Automotive Retail Cloud

General Motors dealership network will be the first to utilize the Tekion integration

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – UVeye is integrating its advanced vehicle-inspection systems with Tekion's end-to-end cloud-native platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC).

The two technology companies are joining forces following UVeye's recent collaboration with General Motors. The collaborative effort will enable dealers that utilize Tekion's ARC to benefit from the seamless integration of UVeye systems.

"Our partnership with Tekion is just one of many steps UVeye is taking to improve and revolutionize the customer-service experience at dealerships through unprecedented levels of transparency," says Amir Hever, the company's CEO and co-founder.

By combining UVeye's AI-powered vehicle scanning devices with Tekion's innovative cloud-native software, service customers and dealership employees will be able to receive comprehensive vehicle-condition reports instantaneously. The reports are designed to provide clarity and enhance the customer-service experience by helping users decide on the best service solutions possible.

Customers simply can drive through UVeye scanning units at the entrance of the dealership service department. Detailed reports then are delivered via text message, email or through Tekion's personalized consumer portal in ARC. Not only can the reports eliminate guesswork, but they also build customer trust through transparency.

Carl Black Chevrolet, Buick, GMC of Kennesaw, Georgia, is the first GM dealer to integrate UVeye's advanced vehicle-inspection systems with Tekion's game-changing Automotive Retail Cloud.

"We're incredibly excited to be collaborating with Tekion to provide an extraordinary experience for dealership customers across the country in the coming months," notes Hever. "With our integration into Tekion's ARC, GM customers and dealerships now can benefit from stronger and more transparent relationships from the data we provide both parties. It's a win-win for everyone."

The UVeye product suite includes three AI-driven systems that can detect mechanical issues such as fluid leaks and component and body damage as well as missing parts or modifications. They also can measure tire-tread depth, detect uneven wear and read sidewall information.

UVeye systems then summarize tire, underbody and exterior inspection data into a single detailed vehicle-condition report that instantly can be relayed to both customers and dealership service personnel.

"We look forward to working with UVeye to deliver a seamless and superior experience to consumers during their vehicle service experience," says Jay Vijayan, CEO and founder of Tekion. "Through this collaboration, consumers can access important safety data about their vehicle and in turn, dealers are improving efficiency and providing added value to their guests. This is another step in modernizing automotive retail."

About UVeye

Established in 2016, UVeye created one of the world's first fully automated and comprehensive vehicle inspection systems. Earlier this year UVeye's inspection technology was integrated with CDK's Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange. The company also plans to make its service-department technology available to new- and used-car dealers through other automotive retail-management systems.

Utilizing a bespoke combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor-fusion technologies, the company's groundbreaking drive-thru systems can detect any external or mechanical flaws and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects under and around any side of a vehicle within seconds.

Detections include but are not limited to oil leaks, exterior imperfections such as scratches and dents, tire sidewall and tread issues and other forms of underbody damage. Originally developed for use in the homeland security industry, UVeye expanded its technology applications to the auto industry, revolutionizing the multipoint inspection process and improving the customer experience by scanning for and identifying a wide variety of quality and repair concerns. Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.

About Tekion

Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 2,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

