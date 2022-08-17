Neogen Shareholders Approve All Proposals Required for Combination with 3M's Food Safety Business

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation ("Neogen") (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced that, at the special meeting of Neogen shareholders held today, Neogen shareholders voted to approve all proposals required in connection with the pending combination of the food safety business of 3M Company ("3M") (NYSE: MMM) with Neogen, including the issuance of shares of Neogen common stock pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 13, 2021, among Neogen, 3M, Nova RMT Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Neogen, and Garden SpinCo Corporation, currently a wholly owned subsidiary of 3M, and certain amendments to Neogen's organizational documents. The transaction is expected to be completed on September 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

"We are pleased to have received the support of our shareholders and the approval of the necessary proposals as we look toward the expected close of this transaction," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "I want to thank all of our investors for their continued support, and I am excited for Neogen's future growth as we strengthen our position at the forefront of the new era in food security."

Neogen will file the final voting results, as certified by the independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Neogen



Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed transaction between Neogen, 3M and Garden SpinCo Corporation (" SpinCo "). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing and structure of the proposed transaction, the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction, the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, including future financial and operating results and strategic benefits, the tax consequences of the proposed transaction, and the combined Neogen-SpinCo company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Neogen and 3M's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from Neogen and 3M's current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) that one or more closing conditions to the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise; (2) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed on the terms or in the timeframe expected by Neogen, 3M and SpinCo, or at all; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; (4) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the combined company following completion of the proposed transaction; (5) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the proposed transaction or integrating the business of Neogen and 3M's food safety business (the " Food Safety Business "), on the expected timeframe or at all; (6) the ability of the combined company to implement its business strategy; (7) difficulties and delays in the combined company achieving revenue and cost synergies; (8) inability of the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; (9) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the proposed transaction; (10) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction or other litigation, settlements or investigations may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (11) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (12) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (13) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (14) the risks that the anticipated tax treatment of the proposed transaction is not obtained; (15) the risk of greater than expected difficulty in separating the Food Safety Business from the other businesses of 3M; (16) risks related to the disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the pendency of the proposed transaction, or other effects of the pendency of the proposed transaction on the relationship of any of the parties to the proposed transaction with their employees, customers, suppliers, or other counterparties; and (17) risk factors detailed from time to time in Neogen's and 3M's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "), including Neogen's and 3M's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC, including Neogen's registration statement filed on Form S-4, which was declared effective by the SEC on August 4, 2022, Neogen's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with respect to the special meeting of Neogen shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction filed with the SEC on July 18, 2022, as amended and supplemented, and SpinCo's registration statement filed on Form S-4 and Form S-1, which was declared effective by the SEC on August 4, 2022. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. None of Neogen, 3M or SpinCo undertakes, and each party expressly disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Additional Information About the Transactions and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, SpinCo filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Form S-1 (Reg. No. 333-263669) in connection with its separation from 3M that contains a prospectus relating to the shares of SpinCo common stock to be distributed in the proposed transaction (as amended and supplemented, the " SpinCo Registration Statement ") and Neogen filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (Reg. No. 333-263667) that includes a prospectus relating to the shares of Neogen common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction (as amended and supplemented, the " Neogen Registration Statement "), which registration statements were declared effective by the SEC on August 4, 2022. In addition, 3M has filed with the SEC a Schedule TO related to 3M's exchange offer in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE SPINCO REGISTRATION STATEMENT, NEOGEN REGISTRATION STATEMENT, 3M'S SCHEDULE TO AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE MADE AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT NEOGEN, 3M, GARDEN SPINCO AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The SpinCo Registration Statement, Neogen Registration Statement, 3M's Schedule TO and other documents relating to the proposed transaction (as they become available) can also be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The SpinCo Registration Statement, Neogen Registration Statement, 3M's Schedule TO and other documents (as they become available) can also be obtained free of charge from 3M upon written request to 3M Investor Relations Department, Bldg. 224-1 W-02, St. Paul, MN 55144, or by e-mailing investorrelations@3M.com or upon written request to Neogen's Investor Relations, 620 Lesher Place, Lansing, Michigan 48912 or by e-mailing ir@neogen.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

For more information, contact:

Neogen Media Contact:

Blake Sonnenshein, Partner

Brunswick Group

Neogen@brunswickgroup.com

Neogen Investor Contact:

Steve Quinlan, Chief Financial Officer

squinlan@Neogen.com

(517) 372-9200

View original content:

SOURCE Neogen Corporation