TigerConnect Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

TigerConnect makes first appearance on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3297 with three-year revenue growth of 160 percent.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerConnect, maker of healthcare's most powerful clinical collaboration platform, today announced that it has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. This prestigious honor follows a period of 3-year revenue growth, a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners, and appointment of a new president in the first half of 2022.

TigerConnect logo. TigerConnect's mission is to provide a healthcare communication solutions that radically improves the way care is delivered. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Brad Brooks, co-founder and CEO of TigerConnect. "This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. As we continue to scale our business and expand our reach, we remain focused on our mission of providing best-in-class healthcare communication solutions that radically improve the way care is delivered."

TigerConnect has helped thousands of health systems of all sizes increase care team collaboration and expedite decision-making while improving patient outcomes and reducing costs. The company continues to deliver innovation across the TigerConnect portfolio — which includes cloud-based clinical communications, physician scheduling, and patient engagement, while modernizing its nurse alarm management and event notification solution — to further enable providers to deliver better, safer patient care.

"TigerConnect's inclusion on the Inc 5000 list is further evidence of the growing demand for our communication platform in the healthcare industry," said Melissa Bell, president of TigerConnect. "We look forward to continued success as we help our customers deliver better care to their patients."

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect transforms healthcare with the industry's most widely adopted clinical collaboration platform – uniquely modernizing how doctors, nurses, care teams, patients, and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, alarm notifications, nurse call, and more, TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes, safely and securely. Trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations for user-friendly yet enterprise-ready solutions, TigerConnect delivers 99.99% verifiable uptime for more than 10 million messages each day. To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.tigerconnect.com.

TigerConnect joins Inc 5000 list for the first time. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TigerConnect