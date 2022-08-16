Landmark Recovery Opens Doors to Largest Addiction Treatment Center Accepting Medicaid in Indiana

Affordable Options for Northern Indiana Residents Battling Drug or Alcohol Addiction

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery, a family-owned drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider, opened the doors to its largest Medicaid treatment facility, Praxis of South Bend by Landmark Recovery .

Located at 60257 Bodnar Blvd. in Mishawaka, Indiana , this 160-bed treatment facility is the largest single addiction treatment center accepting Medicaid in the state of Indiana. The opening of this facility adds 120 full- and part-time jobs, while increasing accessibility to high quality addiction treatment to those with Medicaid insurance. Praxis of South Bend will provide medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient services to those suffering from substance use disorders. Unlike other treatment facilities, Landmark welcomes patients with a dual diagnosis, meaning those with mental health issues and substance use addictions.

On August 15, Landmark Recovery staff welcomed Courtney Papa, North Central Regional Director and representative for Senator Todd Young, South Bend council members, South Bend Chamber of Commerce, and other government officials during a ribbon cutting ceremony to tour the facility.

"Currently, only 5% of recovery beds available in our entire country accept Medicaid," said Michelle Dubey, chief clinical officer for Landmark Recovery. "In a recent survey 6% of adults in Indiana reported an alcohol use disorder while 3.5% reported a drug use disorder. This treatment center has the ability to help more than 1,900 people a year find recovery from an addiction."

More than 107,000 lives were claimed nationwide by drug overdose last year. As Landmark's largest Medicaid addiction treatment facility in Indiana, Praxis of South Bend offers personalized programs, with twice the national average of individual therapy sessions per week and counseling that addresses the root causes of addiction. Alumni programs are offered to all Landmark Recovery graduates at no additional cost.

About Landmark Recovery:

Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Colorado, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Nevada, and Tennessee along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that serves the Medicaid population. The Landmark of Louisville facility was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek for 2021 . For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

