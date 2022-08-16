G&B Digital Management Named to Inc.5000 List of Fastest-growing, Privately Owned Companies in America

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that G&B Digital Management has been named to this year's 2022 annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. G&B Digital Management (G&B), a minority-owned, top-tier representation firm that specializes in guiding digital content creators in the fashion, lifestyle, travel, food, sports and entertainment sectors. The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

G&B Digital Management has been named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

"We have been building G&B from the ground up for almost eight years now and to have this recognition validates the hard work of not one person, but a dynamic team, whose goal has already been to build and be a better influence." Said Kyle Hjelmeseth, CEO of G&B. "Congratulations to the entire G&B family, from talent to staff and contractors on being a part of record setting growth."

G&B talent roster ranges from fashion and clean beauty icons like Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth and Courtney Halverson, luxury's up and coming next gen Anastasia Gerrans and Simon Goldman , TikTok stars like Abram Engle and Ivan McCombs , the most requested lifestyle influencers in the market like Noelle Downing , and Essie Golden - to mom and family influencers sharing their daily lives and motherhood like Daniella Ramirez or internationally renowned health and wellness entrepreneur Liv Lo Golding .

The G&B company seeks to reinvent the talent management experience with integrity, transparency, and a human touch. With a collaborative, solution-focused approach, the firm has built a reputation for providing unparalleled service to creators and brand/agency partners, working together to achieve enviable results

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Founded in 2015, G&B Digital Management is one of the largest independent influencer firms, a minority-owned, top-tier firm that specializes in guiding digital content creators in the fashion, lifestyle, travel, food, and hospitality sectors. The company seeks to create a better influence by reinventing the talent management experience with integrity, transparency, and a human touch. One of the leading firms dedicated exclusively to supporting online talent, G&B proudly partners with the most in-demand and unique influencers in the US. With a collaborative, solution-focused approach, the firm has built a reputation for providing unparalleled service to creators and brand/agency partners, working together to achieve enviable results. Placing a high value on education and empowerment, G&B established the College of Influence ( CollegeofInfluence.com ) for anyone looking to grow their influencer career. Deeply passionate about social justice, bi-racial Founder/ CEO Kyle Hjelmeseth also introduced the Normalize Equality initiative ( NormalizeEquality.online ) as a how-to guide for influencers, brands, and agencies seeking to weave diversity, equity, and inclusion into the influencer marketing industry. Discover G&B's innovative approach to talent management at gb-dm.com . Follow @gnbinfluence on Instagram for influencer spotlights, career tips, and brand updates.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

