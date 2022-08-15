Red Roof® Provides Travelers Special Deals and Tips to Beat Inflation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising inflation rates and high gas prices, consumers are feeling the squeeze and looking for budget-friendly ways to keep traveling. Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, is helping travelers keep those coveted road trips. Whether heading out for one last summer vacation, planning a trip to drop a child off at college, traveling to catch an out-of-state football game or hitting the road to see fall foliage, Red Roof has tips and deals to help travelers save along the way.

Marina MacDonald, Red Roof's Chief Marketing Officer, offers the following money-saving tips and Red Roof deals:

Be flexible and seek out the best discounts, deals and inflation-busting promotions. These can usually be found on a hotel's website, so don't forget to check there before booking a stay. Red Roof is having its ' Inflation Buster Flash Sale ' where travelers who book their stay August 16 – 18 save 15% on stays Sunday – Thursday, now through September 30 , and 10% on stays Friday – Saturday. Those who join Red Roof's free These can usually be found on a hotel's website, so don't forget to check there before booking a stay.save 15% on stays Sunday – Thursday, now through, and 10% on stays Friday – Saturday. Those who join Red Roof's free RediRewards loyalty program gain early access to the sale.

Leverage association membership deals. If part of an association, organization or club, be sure to ask for any discounts at local businesses or popular chains as part of membership perks. For example, AARP members who book and stay at any Red Roof location between August 15 and September 30 receive 15% off Sunday – Thursday, and 10% off Friday – Saturday.

Remember reward points. Reap the rewards of previous travels, and make sure to use hotel loyalty points for free nights and other perks, which can help offset hotel costs. Red Roof provides travelers the Reap the rewards of previous travels, and make sure to use hotel loyalty points for free nights and other perks, which can help offset hotel costs. Red Roof provides travelers the RediRewards loyalty program , which offers Member Exclusives Rates year-round, among other benefits. If not a member, it's easy to join at no cost.

Save when pets join in on the journey. No need to worry about leaving furry friends at home and paying for a pet sitter. Research hotels that allow pets. At Red Roof, pets are welcome and they always stay for free!*

With nearly 700 properties in the U.S., there is sure to be a Red Roof location conveniently located along travelers' next journey. To find a Red Roof location, visit: https://www.redroof.com/why-red-roof/maps/

