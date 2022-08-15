Olympic Gold Medalist Selected to Lead Revived Wrestling Program at Morgan State University

Three-Time Olympian and National Wrestling Hall of Famer Kenny Monday Announced as New Bears' Wrestling Coach; First Full Season Set to Start 2023–24

BALTIMORE , Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the return of NCAA Division I, Varsity-level men's wrestling to Maryland's largest Historically Black College or University (HBCU), Morgan State University today announced the hiring of Kenny Monday as the Athletics Department's new men's wrestling coach, effective Aug. 24, 2022. Monday, the first Black wrestler in history to win an Olympic gold medal, is a National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, three-time Olympian and former NCAA All-American standout, who brings a championship-level coaching pedigree and an expansive yet impressive resume to a Bears' wrestling program looking to restart after a 25-year hiatus . Monday comes to Morgan after serving as the director of wrestling and head wrestling coach at Spire Academy , since 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Morgan State University) (PRNewswire)

To date, Morgan remains the only HBCU to offer NCAA Division I Varsity-level wrestling. The first full season of Morgan's new wrestling program is slated for 2023–24.

"Wrestling is officially back at the National Treasure, Morgan State University! With the hiring of Coach Monday and the vast, winning experience he brings from competing at the highest echelons, we are certain to return to our championship glory and become a destination for student-athletes desiring top-level coaching and exceptional academic programs," said David K. Wilson , president of Morgan State University. "It isn't every day that you can bring in a leader the caliber of Coach Kenny Monday…someone who has successfully competed and coached at the high school, collegiate and professional levels and has won throughout his career. So, when there was a mutual interest in having him become a part of the Morgan family, we made it happen without hesitation."

In October 2021, the University announced its plans to revive the men's wrestling program at Morgan with the support a $2.7-million gift from HBCU Wrestling (HBCUW), a new initiative reestablishing wrestling programs on HBCU campuses. The gift, which is among the largest received from a private donor to the University, provides funding for the program and supports up to nine full scholarships annually.

