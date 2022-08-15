Gaurav Dubey Joins Highland Electric Fleets as Chief Financial Officer to Scale & Accelerate Electric Bus Adoption

Clean energy veteran brings more than 15 years of financial leadership experience at public and private organizations

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for government and municipal fleets in North America, has hired Gaurav Dubey as chief financial officer to help scale its finance organization, optimize its capital structure, and develop new financial products.

Highland Electric Fleets hired Gaurav Dubey as chief financial officer to accelerate fleet electrification-as-a-service.

"Fleet electrification is at an inflection point, and Highland is well-positioned to meet increasing demand for cleaner communities, healthier kids, and more resilient electric grids," said Highland CEO Duncan McIntyre. "Gaurav's proven track record of leading high-value structured financing, capital allocation, and strategic operations initiatives will support Highland's continued growth as we scale our business to bring simple, affordable electrification upgrades to customers across North America."

Dubey has executed over $3B in equity and debt financing from financial institutions, venture capital firms, private equity investors and capital markets across North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior to joining Highland, he was senior vice president of finance at 8minute Solar Energy, where he built out a finance team and raised $350 million in financing in the absence of a CFO. Before that, Dubey was vice president of corporate finance at SunPower Corporation, where he helped spin out and take public the company's modules business; senior director of finance at VECTRA, an Apollo Company; and director of corporate finance at SunEdison, where he led structured financing and corporate acquisitions. Earlier in his career, Dubey co-founded an energy developer in India. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a Bachelor of Technology in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

"I'm excited to join Highland at a time of significant expansion for both the company and the industry," said Dubey. "Financial innovation and deploying capital efficiently at scale will help us lower costs for customers and advance our mission to accelerate adoption of zero-emission transportation."

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service in North America. Founded in 2018, Highland's unique suite of products make it simple and affordable for school districts, governments, and fleet operators to upgrade to electric fleets today. Whatever the customer's need, Highland delivers a seamless experience, with all the equipment and services needed to keep a fleet running smoothly. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the largest electric school bus deployment in the United States and the first commercial vehicle-to-grid deployment in New England. To learn more, visit https://highlandfleets.com .

