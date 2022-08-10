LauraMac Earns SOC 2 Type II Certification

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LauraMac, a leading provider of technology solutions to the mortgage capital markets, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, earning them the highest achievement in platform compliance.

LauraMac builds innovative technology solutions to manage transactions in the secondary mortgage market. The LauraMac platform is a vibrant ecosystem, connecting originators, sellers, due diligence firms, and investors, as well as a singular system of record for documents, data, and communication.

"This is an important achievement," said LauraMac CEO Bob Fulton. "SOC 2 Type II certification is the gold standard and ensures that LauraMac has the best controls in place to keep our client's data secure."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 is a procedural audit that ensures a service provider is securely managing controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"Security and privacy are at the heart of our business model," said CTO Amit Aggarwal. "This examination confirms that our systems are protected and reflects our commitment to offering our customers best-in-class technology."

LauraMac also successfully completed a SOC 2 Type I audit in April 2022. Both audits were performed by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP (SSF).

About LauraMac

LauraMac's SaaS platform allows for the review and purchase of mortgage loans with greater confidence in the data, efficiency in the process, and real-time portfolio wide transparency of the pipeline with products for loan acquisition, third party due diligence, quality control reviews, servicing boarding and document and data management. The LauraMac team is comprised of mortgage professionals who are passionate about innovating and executing for their client's success. The company has offices in Irvine, CA, Denver, CO, and Seattle, WA. Visit www.LauraMac.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE LauraMac