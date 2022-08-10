Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recognizes the Need for Board Change at Ceragon to Ensure a "More Fulsome Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives"

ISS calls out the Ceragon Board's passive approach and that "lack of clear progress" could send CRNT stock lower in the absence of a transaction

Also notes Ceragon's track record of underperformance relative to peers and the risks of standalone execution of its strategy

Aviat urges shareholders to vote on the GOLD proxy card for ALL FIVE Aviat nominees to elect directors who will support near- and long-term value creation at Ceragon

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) ("Aviat"), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") has recommended that shareholders of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) ("Ceragon") vote FOR the removal of two members of Ceragon's Board of Directors ("Board"), Yael Langer and Ira Palti, at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on August 23, 2022. Aviat continues to believe that shareholders should vote for the removal of all three Ceragon directors, Yael Langer, Ira Palti and David Ripstein, and FOR the election of all five of Aviat's director nominees.

"We are pleased that ISS recognizes the need for boardroom change at Ceragon, to ensure an independent evaluation of strategic alternatives, including Aviat's acquisition proposal," said Aviat President and CEO Peter Smith. "We believe, however, that the fastest path to a premium transaction lies in not just removing two of Ceragon's entrenched directors, but also removing ALL THREE of the targeted directors, and electing our highly qualified director nominees to independently consider value creation opportunities. We strongly urge shareholders to vote FOR both of Aviat's proposals using the GOLD proxy card as soon as possible."

In its August 9, 2022, report ISS called out the 5-year track record of underperformance overseen by Ceragon's current Board members, and questioned their ability to effect a turnaround by executing its current strategy:1

"In general, CRNT underperformed peers and the Nasdaq index over all measurement periods ended on the unaffected date. Over the one-year period through the unaffected date, CRNT's TSR was 7.8 percent below the TSR of the selected peers. Extending the TSR analysis over a period of three and five years, we observe that the gap widens. More precisely, over the three-year and five-year periods through the unaffected date, CRNT's TSR was 33.8 percent and 45.6 percent, respectively, below the TSR of the peer group ... While revenue growth deceleration has also been an issue at peers, the company' gross margins are below pre-pandemic levels and have not shown signs of recovery over the past several quarters."

"Fundamental data on bookings and backlog is rather unstable to support the notion of a turnaround in fortunes at this point."

"Over the last three years to the unaffected date, Ceragon has traded at a discount to the peer group. During this period, CRNT traded at a median 0.7x EV/NTM sales versus the peer group's 1.3x. This translates to a median discount of approximately 44 percent over the same period. The revised acquisition consideration implies an EV/ NTM sales multiple of 0.84x versus 0.77x initially offered. The revised offer represents a 20-percent premium over the historical multiple. Similarly, using the peer group current multiple, applying the typical 44 percent discount, and using CRNT's forward sales, we estimate a theoretical standalone value of USD 2.44 per share, to which the new offer represents a 26.3 percent premium. The CRNT stock was already in a downturn and lack of clear progress could, in any event, send the stock lower in the short term in the absence of a transaction."

In its report, ISS critiqued the Board's refusal to engage in negotiations with Aviat regarding a potential transaction, and its generally passive approach to maximizing shareholder value.

"It is questionable to what extent the board has been open to negotiating a deal ; the board was apparently more concerned with issues that would be secondary to price, like firm financing commitment or a high level of breakup fees. One would typically discuss price and type of consideration, which would lead to financing needs, financing commitments, level of breakup fees and the like."

"The company's statement that is 'willing to transact with Aviat or any other party that delivers full, fair and certain value to our shareholders' appears to imply the board sitting passively , expecting a bidder to come with the perfect offer without prior discussions."

"The target board does not appear to have engaged in detailed discussions, and, leaving aside the potential for a deal, does not appear to inspire confidence in investors in addressing the strategic challenges the company faces. The apparent standalone execution risks and governance concerns lead to the conclusion that some board change is warranted to ensure a more fulsome evaluation of strategic alternatives."

In its report, ISS also questioned the independence of certain board members from Ceragon Chairman Zohar Zisapel, as well as Mr. Zisapel's own sale of Ceragon stock at a price far in excess of where the stock trades today.

"Chairman and co-founder Zisapel sold approximately one-third of his CRNT shares at approx. USD 5.40 per share in early 2021 though did not reinvest the proceeds at prices below USD 2.00 per share in early 2022."

"Removing Yael Langer, who has a 20-year tenure on the board and has been involved in a multitude of RAD group companies, and Ira Palti , the 16-year former CEO of the company, would send a strong message regarding the need to appoint strong, independent board members that could bring a fresh view to the company's challenges ."

"The targeted directors are (or were for a long time) related to the RAD group and investors may question to what extent they would challenge the company's chairman/co-founder; the founder and the three directors represent a majority of the board."

Mr. Smith added, "Aviat's revised premium proposal announced on August 2 to acquire Ceragon for $3.08 per share – including $2.80 per share in cash and $0.28 in equity consideration of Aviat stock – represents a tremendous premium of 47% to the closing price of Ceragon shares on June 27, 2022, and provides a balance of immediate and long-term value, allowing shareholders of both Aviat and Ceragon to benefit from the significant upside of the combined company. Based on Ceragon Board's refusal to date to work towards a negotiated transaction, we fear that shareholders stand to lose this premium offer if ALL FIVE of the Aviat nominees are not elected, as Ceragon's Board is clearly unwilling to enter into negotiations, as noted by ISS. Only by voting FOR ALL FIVE of Aviat's director nominees on the GOLD proxy card can shareholders realize the considerable value of this combination."

Mr. Smith concluded, "We have shown time and time again that we are interested in working with Ceragon's Board to determine a positive outcome, as evidenced by our revised premium offer. We have attempted at every turn to respond to Ceragon's request, including providing Ceragon's Board with copies of highly confident financing letters from three well-regarded financial institutions on June 3. We also agreed to provide binding commitment letters prior to signing an agreed-upon transaction and to pay a termination fee in the unlikely event that we are unable to consummate the transaction. On this point we can strongly assure ISS that Aviat has sufficient certainly regarding financing.

YOUR VOTE IS CRUCIAL. For further information on how your vote FOR ALL FIVE Aviat's director nominees can maximize shareholder value, please visit ValueForCeragon.com.

