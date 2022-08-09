Lucid Software Included on Forbes Cloud 100 for Third Consecutive Year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, for the third consecutive year.

"It's exciting to be part of the Cloud 100 for the third year in a row, and it's validation of the continually-growing need for solutions that truly support today's hybrid workforce," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid. "The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is changing the way we and our customers work, collaborate, innovate and push businesses forward. Visual collaboration is at the heart of engaging, aligning and connecting distributed teams, and we look forward to continuing to help those teams across the globe see and build the future."

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees."

To see the full Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists, visit www.forbes.com/cloud100 . To learn more about the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, visit lucid.co .

Lucid Software Inc. offers a leading Visual Collaboration Suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 135 IPOs and 200 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio includes Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr and Toast and has $19 billion of regulatory assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Boston, Beijing and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer's storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 150 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 47 licensed local editions in 80 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

