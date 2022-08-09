Generac Introduces AC Coupling for PWRcell Solar + Battery Storage Systems

New offering enables retrofitting with existing solar, coupling with Guardian home standby generators

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced a market-expanding update to its PWRcell products that enables AC-coupled battery storage, as well as AC generator integration. Through a new firmware update introduced today, Generac PWRcell battery storage products will now accept up to 7.6kW of AC power generated by third-party PV inverters, giving consumers the opportunity to increase their energy independence and help protect themselves from outages.

Currently, solar-only installations make up a significant portion of the clean energy market, with battery storage systems gaining traction as the frequency of weather-related outages and rolling blackouts increases. Many of these solar-only installations lack the ability to power homes when the power grid is down. By enabling AC coupling, consumers can add a DC-powered PWRcell solar + battery storage system to their existing array, preserving energy for times when solar or grid power is unavailable.

The same firmware update also unlocks the opportunity for a new or existing Generac Guardian home standby generator to connect to a PWRcell solar + battery storage system. The AC-powered Guardian units provide extended protection during power outages when battery power has been exhausted, and by combining an air-cooled generator with battery storage, customers can enjoy the value of clean energy, along with the reliability of a home standby unit.

"Generac is proud to lead the way in envisioning the future of energy through a robust offering of market-leading power solutions that enhance energy resilience and independence," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "We continue to grow our portfolio of clean energy products, expanding the capabilities of solar + battery storage solutions and giving our dealers and installers a wide array of options for their customers."

