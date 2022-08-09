FleetPride Acquires L&L Distributors of Florida, Broadening Service Footprint to 76 Locations

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of L&L Distributors, owned by Raymond Marchesiello. Founded in 1985, L&L Distributors has provided specialized parts in Pompano Beach, Riviera Beach, and Fort Pierce, Florida for over 37 years.

"Our partnership with FleetPride will provide many opportunities for the growth and advancement of our employees in the industry," said Marchesiello. "I am genuinely excited for this next chapter in our history as we continue our mission in serving the heavy duty aftermarket community."

L&L Distributors' continual efforts and commitment over the past 37 years has positioned it to be the desired heavy duty aftermarket parts and services provider in South Florida. Now, as a part of FleetPride, L&L Distributors' customers will benefit from the expansive purchasing power of FleetPride and gain access to the industry's most comprehensive selection of heavy duty aftermarket inventory. Customers will continue their ongoing relationship with the same parts experts they have entrusted their heavy duty needs with over the last 37 years. Thus, continuing L&L Distributors' legacy of being the number one preferred place for all their customer's heavy duty needs.

"We look forward to working with Raymond and the entire L&L Distributors team in their continued support of the local communities of South Florida. Combining FleetPride's rapid expansion and other digitally oriented solutions with our shared passion and commitment to being number one in customer service, we are sure this will be a great fit," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "We are excited to be adding three additional locations to our Florida footprint."

The 48 employees of L&L Distributors, with an average tenure of nine years, now have additional growth opportunities under the FleetPride name. With a focus on learning and development, FleetPride offers several programs such as FleetPride Tech University, expanded employee benefits, and more.

FleetPride continues to expand its national parts and service operations. This acquisition is the sixth for FleetPride this year. If you are interested in learning how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 75+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,900 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com .

