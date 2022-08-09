Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
  • Promising pre-clinical data generated for CRB-601 across several tumor models as monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD1 therapy
  • IND submission for CRB-601 is on track for mid-2023
  • Expanding immuno-oncology pipeline through strategic transactions remains key priority
  • Cash and investments on hand of $74 million funds operations into the first quarter of 2024

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), an immunology company, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Key Corporate and Program Updates:

  • Anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) programs targeting the inhibition of TGFβ are progressing on schedule
  • CB1 inverse agonist program for obesity / metabolism in active partnering discussions
  • The National Institutes of Health has informed the Company that the Phase 2 study conducted by Dr. Meggan Mackay at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research with the Autoimmune Centers of Excellence and sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of lenabasum in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) did not meet its primary endpoint of a statistical improvement in the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) for pain associated with musculoskeletal inflammation. However, data for the recognized regulatory and clinical endpoints for SLE (BILAG-2004 and the SELENA-SLEDAI) are still pending. Topline data is planned for presentation at an upcoming rheumatology congress.

  • A detailed update on the Corbus pipeline can be found in the most recent Corporate Presentation available at: www.ir.corbuspharma.com/presentations

"We are continuing the transformation of Corbus into a company with a novel and diversified immuno-oncology pipeline and look forward to sharing additional data updates from our integrin programs later this year. We are greatly encouraged by recent clinical updates from the field of latent TGFb inhibition that point to a potential breakthrough in how this key cytokine could be successfully targeted in oncology," commented Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "We are actively engaged in business development activities with the goal of expanding our pipeline while also bringing in non-dilutive funding by monetizing our ECS assets through new partnerships."

Financial Results for First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $13.2 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.11, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of approximately $17.1 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.15, for the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses for Q2 2022 included a one-time charge of $5 million to settle litigation. Operating expenses decreased by $9.5 million to approximately $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $16.8 million in the comparable period in the prior year, excluding the one-time charge. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreased clinical trial and drug manufacturing costs, and an overall reduction in compensation expense.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company has $74 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations into the first quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.

About Corbus

Corbus is an immunology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' current pipeline includes anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies that block activation of TGFβ and small molecules that activate or inhibit the endocannabinoid system. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Sean Moran
smoran@corbuspharma.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021




(Unaudited)





ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

25,770,665



$

25,006,632


Investments



47,532,557




72,640,520


Restricted cash



192,475




192,475


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,742,273




2,365,010


Total current assets



75,237,970




100,204,637


Restricted cash



477,425




477,425


Property and equipment, net



1,989,007




2,392,696


Operating lease right of use assets



4,258,077




4,609,110


Other assets



104,165




46,385


Total assets


$

82,066,644



$

107,730,253


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Notes payable


$

110,705



$

767,938


Accounts payable



1,986,622




1,782,277


Accrued expenses



4,716,422




10,093,312


Derivative liability



133,710




133,710


Operating lease liabilities, current



1,207,471




1,136,948


Current portion of long-term debt



7,474,846




3,093,344


Total current liabilities



15,629,776




17,007,529


Long-term debt, net of debt discount



11,612,237




15,636,275


Other long-term liabilities



22,205




22,205


Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



5,332,569




5,956,217


Total liabilities



32,596,787




38,622,226


Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
   issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021







Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,
   125,268,381 and 125,230,881 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and
   December 31, 2021, respectively



12,527




12,523


Additional paid-in capital



421,996,544




418,891,713


Accumulated deficit



(372,419,894)




(349,733,764)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(119,320)




(62,445)


Total stockholders' equity



49,469,857




69,108,027


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

82,066,644



$

107,730,253


Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)






For the Three Months
Ended June 30,



For the Six Months
Ended June 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Revenue from awards


$



$

136,558



$



$

784,382


Operating expenses:













Research and development



2,499,642




11,265,220




5,785,878




21,986,043


General and administrative



4,840,368




5,572,397




10,071,291




10,913,594


Litigation Settlement



5,000,000







5,000,000





Total operating expenses



12,340,010




16,837,617




20,857,169




32,899,637


Operating loss



(12,340,010)




(16,701,059)




(20,857,169)




(32,115,255)


Other income (expense), net:













Other income (expense), net



(208,683)




(227,609)




(402,034)




(242,703)


Interest income (expense), net



(490,339)




(401,170)




(949,248)




(1,047,720)


Change in fair value of derivative liability






204,000







198,000


Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net



(209,856)




(12,538)




(477,679)




4,134


Other income (expense), net



(908,878)




(437,317)




(1,828,961)




(1,088,289)


Net loss


$

(13,248,888)



$

(17,138,376)



$

(22,686,130)



$

(33,203,544)


Net loss per share, basic and diluted


$

(0.11)



$

(0.15)



$

(0.18)



$

(0.28)


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



125,255,881




116,364,131




125,249,596




120,722,622















Comprehensive loss:













Net loss


$

(13,248,888)



$

(17,138,376)



$

(22,686,130)



$

(33,203,544)


Other comprehensive income (loss):













Change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities



50,373




23,311




(56,875)




(5,454)


Total other comprehensive income (loss)



50,373




23,311




(56,875)




(5,454)


Total comprehensive loss


$

(13,198,515)



$

(17,115,065)



$

(22,743,005)



$

(33,208,998)


View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corbus-pharmaceuticals-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-provides-corporate-update-301602351.html

SOURCE Corbus Pharmaceuticals

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.