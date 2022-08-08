Richmond American Debuts New Model Home in St. Mary's County

The Hemingway plan opens for tours this Saturday!

LEONARDTOWN, Md., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of a brand-new model home at Clarks Rest, a sought-after masterplan in the quaint waterfront town of Leonardtown.

The Hemingway is one of four inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Clarks Rest in Leonardtown, Maryland. (PRNewswire)

The two-story Hemingway model is fully furnished and features airy 9' main-floor ceilings, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a tranquil covered patio. The notable new neighborhood also offers the two-story Yorktown and Hopewell floor plans, as well as the ranch-style Arlington plan.

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/ClarksRestGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Clarks Rest between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, and Sunday, August 14, to explore the Hemingway model and discover everything this brand-new community has to offer.

More about Clarks Rest (RichmondAmerican.com/ClarksRest):

Four inspired ranch and two-story floor plans from the low $500s

3 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,950 to 2,930 sq. ft.

Community clubhouse, pools, sports courts, playgrounds, walking trails and more

Desirable location offering easy access to Alexandria , Washington, D.C. and Baltimore

Close proximity to notable schools, major employment hubs, unique shops, art galleries, dining and historical attractions

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Clarks Rest is located at 23266 Applewood Lane in Leonardtown. Call 410.312.2829 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

