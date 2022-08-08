LG'S NEW TONE FREE® EARBUDS DELIVER ENHANCED AUDIO QUALITY, FEATURES FIT FOR ON-THE-GO LIFESTYLES

Led by Flagship Model, New Lineup Offers the Ultimate Sound Experience with Combination of Superb Audio Quality, Adaptive ANC and Performance Fit

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today the 2022 lineup of TONE Free® true wireless earbuds. The new models provide the ultimate sound experience with advanced audio technologies, a better-fitting design, and a host of useful, new features. The new TONE Free earbuds are the perfect everyday companions for today's on-the-go lifestyles and demonstrate LG's ongoing commitment to user-centric innovation.

The flagship model TONE Free T90 earbuds deliver impressive sound thanks to several upgrades, including a new internal structure with larger drivers that helps generate deeper, more satisfying bass. The use of graphene, a premium material that reduces vibration while boosting audio quality, enables the T90s to produce incredibly dynamic, yet balanced and crisp sound. A treat for the ears in more ways than one, LG's TONE Free T90 earbuds provide an immersive rich, clear audio with Meridian Audio as well as a built-in equalizer to deliver impressive bass and treble tones that sound like a live recording.

LG's TONE Free T90 is the world's first Dolby Atmos®1 wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across your favorite content and devices.2 Dolby Head Tracking recalibrates the sound as users move their heads for a more natural sound experience. Listeners will feel like they are in the center of the scene and experience a whole new level of audio immersion whether they are listening to music, watching movies, enjoying favorite streaming series or playing video games. Dolby Head Tracking together with Dolby Atmos® content further elevates the listening experience, providing incredible detail, depth, and clarity. The T90s are the first wireless earbuds to feature an audio virtualizer designed by Dolby specifically for earbuds – an advanced solution that expands spatial dimensionality for stereo entertainment.

LG's new TONE Free models also ship with the UVnano charging case, which uses UV-C light to help refresh the earbuds. It effectively kills 99.9% bacteria on the eargels of the earbuds in just 10 minutes during the powered charging cycle.3 Additionally, the T90s adopt medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels to provide a comfortable fit and help prevent irritation,.4 Outstanding user convenience is another key benefit of LG's TONE Free earbuds, which now boast enhanced connectivity and wider compatibility. With the T90's new Plug & Wireless feature, the charging case doubles as a Bluetooth® transmitter, enhanced with a useful, new voice chat function that is ideal for conference calls and gaming. With the included USB-C to AUX cable, users can also plug the case into a radio, treadmill, in-flight entertainment system, or a wide range of other products to enjoy the wireless freedom and first-class sound quality.5

Courtesy of Voice Pickup unit, the premium T90s even provide an improved voice calling experience. The Voice Pickup Unit detects and minimizes ambient noises when the user is speaking; making it easier for whomever is on the other end to hear what they are saying. The TONE Free T90 offers up to 9 hours of use on a single charge while the case itself can provide a further 18, for up to 27 hours of listening enjoyment.6

Finally, 2022 sees the introduction of LG's new TONE Free Fit (TF8). Designed for an active lifestyle, the new model provides a secure and comfortable fit for all of life's active moments such as running or even vigorous training sessions at the gym. The TF8 features SwivelGrip technology – which helps keep the earbuds firmly and comfortably in place, even during the most intense workouts – and offer a lightweight design that promotes better air circulation.

Plus, the new TONE Free Fit (TF8) model delivers solid ANC performance, clear spatial sound with Meridian HSP technology, the benefits of medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels4 and LG's UVnano charging case. IPX7 rated, the TF8 is resistant to rain and splashes to make it easy to go running or working out without any worries.7

The TONE Free Fit has a battery life of up to 10 hours (or up to total 30 hours with the charging case).8 For more enjoyable workouts at the gym, the TF8 earbuds can connect to Bluetooth-less treadmills by using LG's innovative Plug & Wireless solution.9

LG's 2022 TONE Free true wireless earbuds will be rolled out in the US starting in September 2022.

1 Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

2 Compatibility and availability may vary by device, application, and content. Dolby Head Tracking and audio virtualizer must be turned on in the LG TONE Free app.

3 UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. Independent testing shows the UVnano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the eargels of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected to the power cable.

4 This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. The base material in silicone eargel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

5 Plug & Wireless+ compatibility varies by device.

6 The earbud batteries and charging case last up to 9 and 18 hours of music play time, respectively, when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off. Duration of use may vary depending on methods of use and other factors.

7 Test conducted in May 2022 in fresh water under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IPX7 under IEC standard 60529. Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX7.

8 The earbud batteries and charging case last up to 10 and 20 hours of music play time respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off. Duration of use may vary depending on methods of use and other factors.

9 Plug & Wireless compatibility varies by device. Microphone function is not supported in Plug & Wireless mode.

10 Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4.

Key Specifications:



T90 T60 Sound Quality Graphene Unit Y Y Driver Unit Size Dynamic 11 Φ Dynamic 11 Φ Meridian Sound Y Y Dolby Head Tracking Y - Mic System 3 MIC +VPU 3 MIC ANC Real-time ANC Optimizer Y N Double-step ANC Algorithm Y Y Health UVnano3 Y Y Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels4 Y Y Battery Life Earbuds / Charging Case Up to 9hrs/18hrs (ANC Off)6 Up to 10hrs/20hrs (ANC Off)8 Convenience Plug & Wireless+5 Y - Whispering Mode Y Y Charging Wireless Charging Y - Active IPX Rating IPX410 IPX410



TF8 Sound Quality Meridian Sound Y Mic System 2 MIC ANC Active Noise Cancellation Y Health UVnano3 Y Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gels4 Y Battery Life Earphones / Charging Case Up to 10hrs /20 hrs (ANCOff) Convenience Plug & Wireless9 Y Active IPX Rating IPX77

