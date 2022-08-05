@properties Christie's International Real Estate Named "Brokerage of the Year" at 2022 Inman Innovator Awards

Trailblazing real estate brokerage takes home one of the industry's top awards for its growth and achievements over the past year

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capping off a year of national and international expansion, technological advancements and record-breaking sales, @properties Christie's International Real Estate was named "Brokerage of the Year" at the 2022 Inman Innovator Awards in Las Vegas. Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increase productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals. The brokerage was among seven finalists vying for the title.

Innovation has fueled @properties' growth since its founding in 2000, and if the trajectory of the company's last 22 years was a rocket, the past 12 months broke the sound barrier. In just a year's time, the brokerage led by co-founders and co-CEOs Thad Wong and Mike Golden expanded its pl@tform™ technology suite, harnessing artificial intelligence; propelled expansion through new franchise affiliates; and made its most significant investment in company history with the acquisition of Christie's International Real Estate, quickly transforming the leading regional brokerage into a global real estate powerhouse.

Altogether, these innovations and initiatives led to record sales of over $23 billion for @properties Christie's International Real Estate's company-owned brokerage business and over $75 billion in total network sales volume, including @properties and Christie's International Real Estate affiliates, in the past 12 months.

"It would have been easy to ride the incredible growth wave in our industry over the past two years and rest on our accomplishments, but that's not the way our company, staff and agents are wired. We are incredibly honored and humbled that Inman has recognized us for this drive and commitment to innovation, which is such an important part of our company's culture," said Wong.

"We look at all of our initiatives through the lens of innovation, from coming up with ways to modernize the Christie's International Real Estate brand, to pushing the envelope with industry-leading tech and marketing to support our agents. This award is validation for us, but also a reminder to keep moving forward, every day," added Golden.

@properties Christie's International Real Estate ranks 9th on the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest residential brokerage firms in the U.S. by sales volume. During the past decade, the company has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called pl@tform™, which includes marketing, transaction management, and client-relationship management systems. @properties also owns and operates Christie's International Real Estate, the world's premier luxury real estate brand and network with affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories.

