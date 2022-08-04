Report on Global Development Initiative released

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

The Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) released a report entitled "Keywords to Understand the Global Development Initiative" in Chinese and English versions at the International Symposium on Chinese Path to Modernization and Global Development Initiative (GDI) on July 28. Based on an overview of how the initiative was formed, the report introduces a series of keywords to interpret the GDI's core ideas and cooperation areas. It explains key concepts and the terminology of the GDI, intending to help the international community to understand the initiative.

According to the report, development is the eternal theme of human society and an important gauge of progress. The GDI targets major challenges to the survival and development of mankind. In an effort to build a global development community, it stays committed to development as a priority, a people-centered approach, benefits for all, innovation-driven development, harmony between human and nature, and results-oriented actions.

The Initiative responds to the dynamics and urgent needs of global development and aims to achieve more robust, greener and more balanced global development. It gives priority to cooperation on poverty reduction, the fight against the pandemic, food security, energy security, new industrialization, the digital economy, green development, interconnectivity, human resources, and development financing. It calls for all sides to speed up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, steer global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated, and inclusive growth, and work together to build a global development community.

The report, totaling 50,000 words, was drafted by ACCWS, advised by the National Development and Reform Commission, and translated by China Academy of Translation (CATL). The report is one of the public knowledge products of "Keywords to Understand the Global Community of Shared Future" issued by ACCWS and CATL.

