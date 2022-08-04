Cisco and Loop Capital Host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Optical Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco will host a webcast with Loop Capital and Bill Gartner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Optical Systems and Optics Group, to discuss Cisco's optical strategy, portfolio evolution and market dynamics. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/ .

No new financial information will be discussed on this conference call.

Date:

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Time:

9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET

Cisco Speaker:

Bill Gartner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics Group

Moderator:

Fahad Najam, Managing Director, Loop Capital

