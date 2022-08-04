Choice Hotels International Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

Second quarter domestic RevPAR exceeded 2019 levels by 13%; awarded 122 new domestic franchise agreements in the quarter, a 10% increase from the same period of 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, reported its results today for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

"Once again, Choice Hotels drove impressive quarterly results that outperformed the industry, while announcing the most significant acquisition in our company's history and recycling over $140 million of capital through July," said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. "The acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas, which is expected to close this month, will mark the next chapter in Choice's well-established asset-light strategy of investing in higher revenue segments and locations, and build on our strong track record of growing the brands of tomorrow. We are confident in our ability to accelerate the growth of Radisson Hotels Americas' brands by leveraging Choice's scale, network of owner relationships and strong digital platforms."

Highlights of second quarter 2022 results include (note that RevPAR metrics are compared to 20191):

Domestic revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth accelerated quarter-over-quarter, increasing by 13% for second quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2019, and outperformed the total industry by 360 basis points.

Domestic RevPAR growth has surpassed 2019 levels for 13 consecutive months through June 30, 2022 , a trend that has continued in the third quarter of 2022 with July RevPAR increasing approximately 14%, compared to July of 2019. RevPAR for full-year 2022 is expected to increase between 11% and 13%, compared to full-year 2019.2

The company awarded 122 domestic franchise agreements in second quarter 2022, a 10% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.

The company's domestic effective royalty rate was 5.04% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 5.05% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , an increase of 3 basis points and 4 basis points over the comparable 2021 periods, respectively. For full-year 2022, the company's domestic effective royalty rate is expected to increase by approximately 5 basis points, compared to full-year 2021.3

Total revenues increased 32% to $368 million for second quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2021. Total revenues excluding marketing and reservation system fees increased 25% to $178.6 million for second quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2021.

Net income increased 24% to $106.2 million for second quarter 2022, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 , a 24% increase over second quarter 2021.

Second quarter adjusted net income, excluding certain items described in Exhibit 7, increased 17% to $79.9 million from second quarter 2021, representing adjusted diluted EPS of $1.43 , a 17% increase from second quarter 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for second quarter 2022 was $129.6 million , a 16% increase from the same period of 2021.

The company signed an agreement to acquire Radisson Hospitality, Inc. ("Radisson Hotels Americas") on June 12, 2022 , for a purchase price of approximately $675 million . The transaction would add approximately 67,000 rooms to the company's portfolio and is expected to close in August 2022 .

The company sold the Cambria Hotel Southlake DFW North, Texas property in June 2022 for $24 million and secured a long-term franchise agreement with the buyer. The sale of this hotel increases the recycling of prior investments in Cambria Hotels development projects for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to over $30 million .4

During the first six months of 2022, the company returned $41.6 million to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases.

RevPAR Performance Trends

RevPAR growth for second quarter 2022 was driven by an increase in average daily rate (ADR) of 13.7%, compared to second quarter 2019.

The company's extended-stay portfolio has consistently exceeded 2019 RevPAR levels since April 2021 and achieved domestic RevPAR growth of 21.4% in second quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2019. The WoodSpring Suites brand achieved RevPAR growth of 28.1% in second quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2019, driven by occupancy levels of 82% and a 22% increase in ADR.

The company's overall midscale portfolio has consistently surpassed 2019 RevPAR levels since June 2021 and achieved domestic RevPAR growth of 10.1% in second quarter 2022 compared to the same period of 2019. In second quarter 2022, the Comfort brand continued to achieve RevPAR share gains versus its local competitors, and the brand's domestic RevPAR growth continued to outperform the upper-midscale chain scale, compared to the same period of 2019.

The company's upscale portfolio achieved domestic RevPAR growth of 10.1% for second quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2019, and outperformed the upscale chain scale by 880 basis points.

Additional details for the company's second quarter 2022 results are as follows:

Revenues

Second quarter 2022 domestic royalties totaled $116.7 million , a 14% increase from the same period of 2021.

Procurement services revenues increased 80% to $21.8 million for second quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2021.

Development

The company awarded 215 domestic franchise agreements year-to-date through June 30, 2022, an 8% increase compared to the same period of 2021. Excluding the multi-unit transaction for 22 properties as part of the company's strategic alliance with Penn National Gaming in 2021, domestic franchise agreements increased 21% in first half of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021. Applications received for new domestic franchise agreements increased by 24% year-to-date through June 30, 2022 , compared to the same period of 2021.

The number of domestic franchise agreements awarded for conversion hotels increased by 10% in second quarter 2022, compared to the same period of 2021.

The company's extended-stay portfolio reached 489 domestic hotels as of June 30, 2022 , a 6.3% increase since June 30, 2021 , with the domestic pipeline reaching 362 hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development and an additional 46 hotels under master development agreements committing to future development. The number of domestic franchise agreements awarded for the WoodSpring Suites brand doubled in the first half of the year, compared to the same period of 2021.

The number of domestic franchise agreements awarded for the company's midscale segment increased 6% year-to-date through June 30, 2022, compared to the same period of 2021.

For the first half of 2022, the Cambria Hotels brand tripled the number of domestic franchise agreements awarded, compared to the same period of 2021.

The number of domestic hotels and rooms, as of June 30, 2022 , decreased 1.4% and 2.9%, respectively, from June 30, 2021 . Excluding the impact from the previously announced departure of 17 AMResorts®-branded properties and the exit of 41 underperforming assets from the portfolio in fourth quarter 2021, the company's domestic upscale, midscale and extended-stay segments reported a 0.3% increase in units compared to June 30, 2021 .

The company's total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development and including master development agreements committing owners to future franchise development, as of June 30, 2022 , reached 910 hotels, representing nearly 84,000 rooms.5

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company further strengthened its liquidity position in second quarter 2022 and continues to benefit from its primarily franchise-only business model, which has historically provided a stable earnings stream, low capital expenditure requirements and significant free cash flow. As of June 30, 2022, the company's total available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity through the revolving credit facility increased 33% to $1.2 billion, compared to June 30, 2021.

Shareholder Returns

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the company paid cash dividends totaling $26.5 million. Based on the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.2375 per common share outstanding, the company expects to pay dividends of $53 million during 2022, compared to total dividends of $25 million paid in 2021.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the company repurchased $15.1 million of common stock under its stock repurchase program, as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. As of June 30, 2022, the company had 3.3 million shares of common stock remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Conference Call

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of June 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which, in turn, are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of the company's revenue, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, earnings, debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock and other financial and operational measures, including occupancy and open hotels, RevPAR, the company's ability to benefit from any rebound in travel demand, the company's liquidity, the impact of COVID-19 and economic conditions on our future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Several factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the consummation of the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas, including the related incurrence of additional indebtedness; the company's ability to successfully integrate Radisson Hotels Americas' employees and operations; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies of the acquisition of Radisson Hotels Americas as rapidly or to the extent anticipated; the continuation or resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to new strains or variants; the rate, pace and effectiveness of vaccination in the broader population; changes in consumer demand and confidence, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on unemployment rates, consumer discretionary spending and the demand for travel, transient and group business; the impact of COVID-19 on the global hospitality industry, particularly but not exclusively in the U.S. travel market; the success of our mitigation efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the performance of our brands and categories in any recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic disruption; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases; changes to general, domestic and foreign economic conditions, including access to liquidity and capital as a result of COVID-19; future domestic or global outbreaks of epidemics, pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; changes in law and regulation applicable to the travel, lodging or franchising industries; foreign currency fluctuations; impairments or declines in the value of the company's assets; operating risks common in the travel, lodging or franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees and our relationships with our franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for marketing and reservations systems and other operating systems; the commercial acceptance of our Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") technology solutions division's products and services; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel development, financing and ownership activities; exposures to risks associated with our investments in new businesses; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotel rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; cyber security and data breach risks; ownership and financing activities; hotel closures or financial difficulties of our franchisees; operating risks associated with our international operations, especially in areas currently most affected by COVID-19; the outcome of litigation; and our ability to effectively manage our indebtedness and secure our indebtedness. These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibit 7, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income, SG&A, EPS and total revenues. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, exceptional allowances recorded as a result of COVID-19's impact on the collectability of receivables, acquisition related transition and transaction costs, and gains/losses on sale/disposal and impairment of assets primarily related to hotel ownership and development activities to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization and Margin: Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, franchise-agreement acquisition cost amortization, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by marketing and reservation system activities. We consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand our business. We also use these measures, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. These measures also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A are excluded from EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from marketing and reservation system activities. Surpluses and deficits generated from marketing and reservation activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Revenues, Excluding Marketing and Reservation System Activities: The company reports revenues, excluding marketing and reservation system activities. These non-GAAP measures we present are commonly used measures of performance in our industry and facilitate comparisons between the company and its competitors. Marketing and reservation system activities are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require the marketing and reservation system revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise services, such as central reservation and property-management systems, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchisees are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these marketing and reservation system activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 2019 comparison data is shown for comparable prior year periods for context in light of the pandemic's impact on industry performance in 2021.

2 Does not include any potential impact from the pending Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition.

3 Does not include any potential impact from the pending Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition.

4 Subsequently, the company sold the Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown, Tennessee in July 2022 for $109.5 million.

5 The master development agreements included 46 hotels as of June 30, 2022. In July, the company entered into additional master development agreements committing to future development of 67 hotels.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



















(Unaudited)



































































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,











Variance









Variance



2022

2021

$

%

2022

2021

$

%

































REVENUES

































































Royalty fees

$ 121,449

$ 106,242

$ 15,207

14 %

$ 212,188

$ 172,289

$ 39,899

23 % Initial franchise and relicensing fees

6,222

7,328

(1,106)

(15) %

14,624

12,755

1,869

15 % Procurement services

21,803

12,092

9,711

80 %

33,486

23,283

10,203

44 % Marketing and reservation system

189,382

135,988

53,394

39 %

316,019

227,509

88,510

39 % Owned hotels

17,191

8,993

8,198

91 %

29,228

13,347

15,881

119 % Other

11,927

7,701

4,226

55 %

20,156

12,108

8,048

66 % Total revenues

367,974

278,344

89,630

32 %

625,701

461,291

164,410

36 %

































OPERATING EXPENSES

































































Selling, general and administrative

43,888

34,470

9,418

27 %

74,212

64,737

9,475

15 % Depreciation and amortization

5,479

6,232

(753)

(12) %

11,710

12,594

(884)

(7) % Marketing and reservation system

153,846

113,285

40,561

36 %

267,496

211,458

56,038

27 % Owned hotels

10,692

5,333

5,359

101 %

18,846

9,480

9,366

99 % Total operating expenses

213,905

159,320

54,585

34 %

372,264

298,269

73,995

25 %

































Gain on sale of business and assets, net

3,280

—

3,280

NM

3,309

—

3,309

NM

































Operating income

157,349

119,024

38,325

32 %

256,746

163,022

93,724

57 %

































OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET































Interest expense

11,252

11,691

(439)

(4) %

22,722

23,468

(746)

(3) % Interest income

(1,628)

(1,234)

(394)

32 %

(2,908)

(2,515)

(393)

16 % Other loss (gain)

5,559

(2,108)

7,667

(364) %

7,275

(3,313)

10,588

(320) % Equity in net loss (gain) of affiliates

40

(1,179)

1,219

(103) %

(204)

4,818

(5,022)

(104) % Total other income and expenses, net

15,223

7,170

8,053

112 %

26,885

22,458

4,427

20 %

































Income before income taxes

142,126

111,854

30,272

27 %

229,861

140,564

89,297

64 % Income tax expense

35,958

25,972

9,986

38 %

56,302

32,345

23,957

74 % Net income

$ 106,168

$ 85,882

$ 20,286

24 %

$ 173,559

$ 108,219

$ 65,340

60 %

































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.90

$ 1.54

$ 0.36

23 %

$ 3.11

$ 1.95

$ 1.16

59 %

































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.89

$ 1.53

$ 0.36

24 %

$ 3.08

$ 1.93

$ 1.15

60 %

Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)

























(In thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

December 31,







2022

2021













ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 607,185

$ 511,605 Accounts receivable, net

203,890

153,147 Other current assets

172,534

96,909

Total current assets

983,609

761,661













Property and equipment, net

319,161

377,367 Intangible assets, net

319,922

312,389 Goodwill

159,196

159,196 Notes receivable, net of allowances

48,649

66,451 Investments in affiliates

27,789

27,967 Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,669

34,183 Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value

29,821

33,946 Other assets

159,025

158,664

















Total assets $ 2,076,841

$ 1,931,824









































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Accounts payable

$ 106,427

$ 81,169 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

100,631

104,472 Deferred revenue

79,767

81,538 Current portion of long-term debt

216,571

216,351 Liability for guest loyalty program

78,955

86,765

Total current liabilities

582,351

570,295









Long-term debt

844,729

844,123 Deferred revenue

107,690

105,785 Liability for guest loyalty program

37,684

41,785 Operating lease liabilities

30,355

35,492 Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations

34,468

38,690 Other liabilities

22,839

29,772













Total liabilities

1,660,116

1,665,942















Total shareholders' equity

416,725

265,882

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,076,841

$ 1,931,824















Choice Hotels International, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)





























(In thousands) Six Months ended June 30,









2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 173,559

$ 108,219 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,710

12,594 Depreciation and amortization – marketing and reservation system 14,608

12,076 Gain on sale and disposal of business and assets, net (3,309)

— Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 7,623

6,294 Stock compensation and other charges 17,770

16,295 Interest and investment loss (income) 7,459

(6,824) Deferred income taxes (5,493)

(3,465) Equity in net loss of affiliates, less distributions received 745

7,398 Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (27,016)

(18,078) Change in working capital and other (38,307)

(32,102) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 159,349

102,407







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Investment in property and equipment (49,866)

(23,393) Investment in intangible assets (1,824)

(2,976) Asset acquisitions, net of cash paid (856)

— Contributions to investments in affiliates (669)

(1,136) Proceeds from sale of equity method investments —

11,830 Purchases of investments, employee benefit plans (3,294)

(931) Proceeds from sales of investments, employee benefit plans 1,854

1,994 Issuance of notes receivable (1,987)

(17,918) Collections of notes receivable 63

63 Proceeds from sale of business and assets 32,893

— Other items, net (305)

(486) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (23,991)

(32,953)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of treasury stock (15,140)

(5,362) Dividends paid (26,453)

— Debt issuance costs (24)

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,359

9,115 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (39,258)

3,753







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 96,100

73,207 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (520)

(11) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 511,605

234,779







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 607,185

$ 307,975

































Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)







































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Change







































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily











Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(1) $ 105.96

60.6 %

$ 64.26

$ 89.83

57.2 %

$ 51.36

18.0 %

340 bps

25.1 % Sleep 93.49

59.4 %

55.52

80.68

56.0 %

45.20

15.9 %

340 bps

22.8 % Quality 88.23

52.5 %

46.35

77.41

50.7 %

39.21

14.0 %

180 bps

18.2 % Clarion(2) 92.34

43.6 %

40.23

79.03

39.7 %

31.37

16.8 %

390 bps

28.2 % Econo Lodge 69.59

48.8 %

33.94

63.54

48.2 %

30.61

9.5 %

60 bps

10.9 % Rodeway 70.72

50.3 %

35.54

63.53

49.6 %

31.49

11.3 %

70 bps

12.9 % WoodSpring Suites 57.38

79.4 %

45.56

49.03

80.1 %

39.26

17.0 %

(70) bps

16.0 % MainStay 85.53

61.3 %

52.43

75.34

59.5 %

44.83

13.5 %

180 bps

17.0 % Suburban 62.43

69.7 %

43.52

51.97

70.5 %

36.62

20.1 %

(80) bps

18.8 % Cambria Hotels 156.70

61.8 %

96.83

116.93

50.8 %

59.40

34.0 %

1,100 bps

63.0 % Ascend Hotel Collection 144.53

54.3 %

78.50

123.91

50.1 %

62.04

16.6 %

420 bps

26.5 %





































Total $ 90.32

57.3 %

$ 51.73

$ 77.09

54.8 %

$ 42.23

17.2 %

250 bps

22.5 %

























































































































































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Change













Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily











Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR



































Comfort(1) $ 111.88

65.6 %

$ 73.39

$ 96.67

65.3 %

$ 63.11

15.7 %

30 bps

16.3 % Sleep 98.92

63.9 %

63.22

86.47

64.2 %

55.54

14.4 %

(30) bps

13.8 % Quality 92.75

57.3 %

53.17

82.72

59.0 %

48.80

12.1 %

(170) bps

9.0 % Clarion(2) 97.66

48.8 %

47.71

85.75

46.2 %

39.62

13.9 %

260 bps

20.4 % Econo Lodge 73.36

52.8 %

38.73

67.47

54.9 %

37.04

8.7 %

(210) bps

4.6 % Rodeway 73.46

53.5 %

39.29

67.15

55.4 %

37.18

9.4 %

(190) bps

5.7 % WoodSpring Suites 58.45

81.9 %

47.84

50.49

85.8 %

43.31

15.8 %

(390) bps

10.5 % MainStay 89.80

64.7 %

58.11

79.01

67.6 %

53.38

13.7 %

(290) bps

8.9 % Suburban 62.88

72.8 %

45.77

54.03

75.3 %

40.67

16.4 %

(250) bps

12.5 % Cambria Hotels 167.44

68.1 %

114.03

127.76

58.6 %

74.82

31.1 %

950 bps

52.4 % Ascend Hotel Collection 155.20

59.4 %

92.18

133.07

56.9 %

75.68

16.6 %

250 bps

21.8 %





































Total $ 95.34

61.8 %

$ 58.89

$ 82.72

62.3 %

$ 51.54

15.3 %

(50) bps

14.3 %





































Effective Royalty Rate











































































For the Three Months Ended





For the Six Months Ended



















June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021





June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021























































System-wide(3) 5.04 %

5.01 %





5.05 %

5.01 %























































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites





(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe





(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories









































Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)











































For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Change











































Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR







































Comfort(1)

$ 105.96

60.6 %

$ 64.26

$ 95.08

61.6 %

$ 58.62

11.4 %

(100) bps

9.6 % Sleep

93.49

59.4 %

55.52

85.49

61.3 %

52.37

9.4 %

(190) bps

6.0 % Quality

88.23

52.5 %

46.35

79.12

53.4 %

42.28

11.5 %

(90) bps

9.6 % Clarion(2)

92.34

43.6 %

40.23

83.13

49.1 %

40.82

11.1 %

(550) bps

(1.4) % Econo Lodge

69.59

48.8 %

33.94

62.51

46.9 %

29.34

11.3 %

190 bps

15.7 % Rodeway

70.72

50.3 %

35.54

63.16

48.4 %

30.55

12.0 %

190 bps

16.3 % WoodSpring Suites

57.38

79.4 %

45.56

46.63

76.6 %

35.73

23.1 %

280 bps

27.5 % MainStay

85.53

61.3 %

52.43

85.39

63.4 %

54.10

0.2 %

(210) bps

(3.1) % Suburban

62.43

69.7 %

43.52

58.77

69.3 %

40.74

6.2 %

40 bps

6.8 % Cambria Hotels

156.70

61.8 %

96.83

144.68

68.2 %

98.66

8.3 %

(640) bps

(1.9) % Ascend Hotel Collection

144.53

54.3 %

78.50

121.41

60.0 %

72.84

19.0 %

(570) bps

7.8 %







































Total

$ 90.32

57.3 %

$ 51.73

$ 80.85

57.2 %

$ 46.26

11.7 %

10 bps

11.8 %



































































































































































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Change

















Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR





































Comfort(1)

$ 111.88

65.6 %

$ 73.39

$ 98.60

67.3 %

$ 66.34

13.5 %

(170) bps

10.6 % Sleep

98.92

63.9 %

63.22

88.08

66.7 %

58.75

12.3 %

(280) bps

7.6 % Quality

92.75

57.3 %

53.17

81.69

58.7 %

47.98

13.5 %

(140) bps

10.8 % Clarion(2)

97.66

48.8 %

47.71

86.78

54.9 %

47.67

12.5 %

(610) bps

0.1 % Econo Lodge

73.36

52.8 %

38.73

64.93

51.6 %

33.51

13.0 %

120 bps

15.6 % Rodeway

73.46

53.5 %

39.29

65.20

52.2 %

34.02

12.7 %

130 bps

15.5 % WoodSpring Suites

58.45

81.9 %

47.84

47.79

78.2 %

37.35

22.3 %

370 bps

28.1 % MainStay

89.80

64.7 %

58.11

87.83

67.9 %

59.62

2.2 %

(320) bps

(2.5) % Suburban

62.88

72.8 %

45.77

59.15

71.0 %

41.96

6.3 %

180 bps

9.1 % Cambria Hotels

167.44

68.1 %

114.03

152.89

74.8 %

114.43

9.5 %

(670) bps

(0.3) % Ascend Hotel Collection

155.20

59.4 %

92.18

125.87

63.3 %

79.70

23.3 %

(390) bps

15.7 %







































Total

$ 95.34

61.8 %

$ 58.89

$ 83.88

62.1 %

$ 52.11

13.7 %

(30) bps

13.0 %







































Effective Royalty Rate

















































































For the Three Months Ended





For the Six Months Ended





















June 30, 2022

June 30, 2019





June 30, 2022

June 30, 2019

























































System-wide(3)

5.04 %

4.84 %





5.05 %

4.84 %

























































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites





(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe





(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories



































Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED)







































































June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Variance





































Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

%

%

































Comfort(1)

1,662

130,976

1,661

130,762

1

214

0.1 %

0.2 % Sleep

418

29,419

411

29,027

7

392

1.7 %

1.4 % Quality

1,630

121,149

1,681

126,603

(51)

(5,454)

(3.0) %

(4.3) % Clarion(2)

188

21,100

180

21,702

8

(602)

4.4 %

(2.8) % Econo Lodge

718

43,161

747

45,096

(29)

(1,935)

(3.9) %

(4.3) % Rodeway

505

28,783

532

30,683

(27)

(1,900)

(5.1) %

(6.2) % WoodSpring Suites

312

37,586

298

35,876

14

1,710

4.7 %

4.8 % MainStay

107

7,549

93

6,559

14

990

15.1 %

15.1 % Suburban

70

6,246

69

6,349

1

(103)

1.4 %

(1.6) % Cambria Hotels

60

8,303

58

8,166

2

137

3.4 %

1.7 % Ascend Hotel Collection

200

21,169

225

28,258

(25)

(7,089)

(11.1) %

(25.1) %

































Domestic Franchises(3)

5,870

455,441

5,955

469,081

(85)

(13,640)

(1.4) %

(2.9) %

































International Franchises

1,100

119,447

1,156

132,164

(56)

(12,717)

(4.8) %

(9.6) %

































Total Franchises

6,970

574,888

7,111

601,245

(141)

(26,357)

(2.0) %

(4.4) %

































(1) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort and Comfort Suites















(2) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe















(3) Includes United States and Caribbean countries and territories





































































Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



















REVENUES EXCLUDING MARKETING AND RESERVATION ACTIVITIES







(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

























2022

2021

2022

2021





















Total Revenues

$ 367,974

$ 278,344

$ 625,701

$ 461,291

Adjustments:

















Marketing and reservation system revenues

(189,382)

(135,988)

(316,019)

(227,509)

Revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities

$ 178,592

$ 142,356

$ 309,682

$ 233,782



















ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES











(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

























2022

2021

2022

2021





















Total Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 43,888

$ 34,470

$ 74,212

$ 64,737

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

4,835

(2,037)

6,560

(3,462)

Operational restructuring charges

—

(379)

—

(724)

Share-based compensation

(4,613)

(3,032)

(8,207)

(5,383)

Due diligence costs

(3,569)

—

(3,970)

—

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

—

(1,964)

—

(2,097)

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 40,541

$ 27,058

$ 68,595

$ 53,071

ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS (dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

























2022

2021

2022

2021



















Net income

$ 106,168

$ 85,882

$ 173,559

$ 108,219

Income tax expense

35,958

25,972

56,302

32,345

Interest expense

11,252

11,691

22,722

23,468

Interest income

(1,628)

(1,234)

(2,908)

(2,515)

Other loss (gain)

5,559

(2,108)

7,275

(3,313)

Equity in operating net loss (gain) of affiliates, net of impairments

40

1,398

(204)

2,590

Loss on impairment of affiliate

—

—

—

4,805

Gain on sale of affiliate

—

(2,577)

—

(2,577)

Gain on sale of assets

(3,280)

—

(3,309)

—

Depreciation and amortization

5,479

6,232

11,710

12,594

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

(4,835)

2,037

(6,560)

3,462

Operational restructuring charges

—

379

—

724

Share-based compensation

4,613

3,032

8,207

5,383

Due diligence costs

3,569

—

3,970

—

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

—

1,964

—

2,097

Marketing and reservation system reimbursable surplus

(35,536)

(22,703)

(48,523)

(16,051)

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

2,196

1,847

4,358

3,573 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 129,555

$ 111,812

$ 226,599

$ 174,804





















Revenues excluding marketing and reservation system activities

$ 178,592

$ 142,356

$ 309,682

$ 233,782





















Adjusted EBITDA margins

72.5 %

78.5 %

73.2 %

74.8 %



















ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

























2022

2021

2022

2021



















Net income

$ 106,168

$ 85,882

$ 173,559

$ 108,219 Adjustments:

















Loss on impairment of affiliate

—

—

—

3,694

Gain on sale of affiliate

—

(1,976)

—

(1,981)

Gain on sale of assets

(2,473)

—

(2,495)

—

Operational restructuring costs

—

283

—

542

Due diligence costs

2,691

—

2,993

—

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

—

1,506

—

1,613

Marketing and reservation system reimbursable surplus

(26,510)

(17,406)

(36,198)

(12,341) Adjusted Net Income

$ 79,876

$ 68,289

$ 137,859

$ 99,746



















Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.89

$ 1.53

$ 3.08

$ 1.93 Adjustments:

















Loss on impairment of affiliate

—

—

—

0.07

Gain on sale of affiliate

—

(0.04)

—

(0.04)

Gain on sale of assets

(0.04)

—

(0.04)

—

Operational restructuring costs

—

0.01

—

0.01

Due diligence costs

0.05

—

0.05

—

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

—

0.03

—

0.03

Marketing and reservation system reimbursable surplus

(0.47)

(0.31)

(0.64)

(0.22) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$ 1.43

$ 1.22

$ 2.45

$ 1.78

View original content to download multimedia:

