AXA XL strengthens War, Terrorism and Political Violence Underwriting with key appointment in California

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Greg Johnson as lead Underwriter for War, Terrorism and Political Violence (WTPV) business for the Western Region of the US. Based in Los Angeles, Mr. Johnson will focus on growing the west coast terrorism portfolio, monitoring financial exposure, and building and maintaining relationships with brokers and clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Morgan Shrub, Head of WTPV, Americas said: "There is tremendous growth opportunity on the west coast, and we are excited to add such great underwriting talent to our team as we continue to grow across the country. Greg is an expert in his field and brings a unique underwriting perspective that further complements our capabilities."

Mr. Johnson joins AXA XL's growing global team of specialty insurance experts from Hiscox where he served as Senior Underwriter, Kidnap & Ransom. He brings 10 years' underwriting experience focusing on the entertainment and production industries. Mr. Johnson is a graduate of Boston College where he received a B.S. in Management.

AXA XL's offers worldwide insurance for assets that are exposed to war, terrorism and political violence attacks. The underwriting team helps companies navigate through dynamic, complex and ever-changing global threats while considering the implications of legislation such as TRIPRA.

