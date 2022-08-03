Today's Grand Opening of 100th ChenMed Center is First of Eight Dedicated Senior Medical Centers Opening Quickly in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading senior-focused primary care practice, today celebrated the grand opening of its hundredth center transforming care of the neediest populations. The newest Dedicated Senior Medical Center is the first of two serving aging Charlotte residents, and the first of eight opening rapidly throughout North Carolina to provide affordable VIP care that delivers better health to some 20,000 Medicare-eligible seniors statewide.

"Dedicated Senior is all about giving the best of who they are to bring out the best in you." singer Anthony Hamilton

"Our commitment to underserved communities has never been stronger," said Christopher Chen, M.D. ChenMed CEO. "We'll soon be operating more than 125 primary care centers in 15 states – all in underserved neighborhoods that frankly are healthcare deserts. Our new Chen, Dedicated and JenCare Senior Medical Centers bring better health to the most vulnerable populations, and are catalysts for vital urban renewal."

ChenMed centers are universally located in underserved neighborhoods, where lack of access to high quality primary care and other social determinants of health, have negatively impacted longevity for many years. These barriers have shortened average life spans by as much as 20 years when compared to older adults living in nearby more affluent zip codes. So, the innovative medical practice is working to address what Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr heralded more than 50 years ago: "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhuman."

Today's festive grand opening of Charlotte's first Dedicated Senior Medical Center (2806 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262; 704-954-8832) was heralded by attendees including state and local officials; faith leaders; ChenMed founder James Chen, M.D., Ph.D.; and Grammy-winning artist Anthony Hamilton, who performed three of his hit songs live.

"Dedicated Senior (Medical Center) is all about giving the best of who they are to bring out the best in you," noted singer Anthony Hamilton, for whom Charlotte is his hometown.

Dedicated doctors fulfill their purpose by being accountable for helping their patients achieve better health, including responding quickly to patient calls or texts to their cell phones and honoring same-day telehealth or in-person appointments when needed. Plus, Dedicated centers offer services that help reduce barriers to healthy living, from transportation assistance to on-site medications to helping with social services.

"Our doctors and care teams do whatever it takes to help vulnerable seniors stay healthy and happy," explained Latoya Fulton, D.O., medical director for Dedicated's first Charlotte center. "We deliver affordable VIP care that includes patients having their primary care doctor's cell phone number, and being able to see their doctor same day, either by telehealth or a safe in-person appointment."

North Carolina recently awarded $1.2 million in grants by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, in partnership with the cities of Burlington, Fayetteville, Greensboro, and High Point to help ChenMed expedite Dedicated Senior Medical Center openings in underserved neighborhoods, and it is likely that Dedicated will keep expanding to meet the needs of at-risk seniors throughout the state; plus, across America.

