TEAMSTERS PRAISE NEW FED AGREEMENTS MEANT TO BEEF UP ANTITRUST LAW ENFORCEMENT

NLRB MOUs With DOJ, FTC Bolster Efforts to Curb Corporate Power

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters applaud the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for entering into agreements with two federal agencies to improve enforcement of antitrust law, promote fair standards of marketplace competition, and advance workers' rights.

The NLRB recently reached separate memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division as well as the Federal Trade Commission, sending a strong message that the federal government plans to aggressively police bad corporate behavior.

"Global behemoths like Amazon bully workers with impunity. But these agencies are moving in the right direction to make clear the government needs to keep its eyes on these white-collar criminals," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The Teamsters stand ready to provide information on industry-specific arrangements and conditions to advance an antitrust agenda that serves the needs of our members and working people."

The union will work with top U.S. antitrust officials committed to pursuing courageous and principled enforcement to protect workers from corporate lawlessness.

"Workers are rising up against corporate bullies because they've had enough," O'Brien said. "At job sites across the country, workers are sick and tired of low wages and unsafe workplaces. We are demanding respect and standing together to build power, and the Teamsters are going to make damn sure that our nation's antitrust laws are enforced."

