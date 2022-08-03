Scuti Launches First Ever Gamified Ad Units for Video Games

Rewarded Gamified Interstitials (RoGIs) deliver value to advertisers and uninterrupted gameplay for gamers

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scuti , the industry pioneer in gCommerce, today announced a new, patent-pending ad unit for game makers. Rewarded Gamified Interstitials, or RoGIs, will be available to players and games across web2 and web3, allowing for a seamless gaming experience that offers players real-life rewards, uninterrupted gameplay, and targeted advertisements based on player-provided information.

The team that built Massive Inc. and pioneered in-game advertising almost 20 years ago has led the creation of Scuti's RoGIs with input and guidance from the executives behind some of the biggest games on the planet including Fortnite, HALO and World of Warcraft.

Today, gaming is a global community of 3.2 billion people, including 80% of Gen Z and millennials and 75% of all US households. Mobile games are a growing sector in the games industry and reach players with more than $5 trillion in buying power. Scuti's platform offers brands and game makers a new vehicle for building loyalty with this audience.

"For our global brand clients, Scuti stands out with its gCommerce platform," said Andrew Backs, CEO and Founder of Pilot44, a global digital innovation agency. "With the addition of RoGIs, brands can have further positive impact on game play. Players seek out rewards and accomplishments from their games and now brands can reward play with the payoff of access, engagement and sales."

RoGIs are brief shell games delivered to players between game levels. Players can elect to play with the ads or continue with their game – it's their choice. RoGIs gamify advertising, rewarding players with Scuti$tm for each ad interaction. Scuti$ can be redeemed for real products in the Scuti Marketplace, exchanged for in-game items and game currencies.

Scuti allows players to opt-in and provide basic personal information to ensure the RoGIs offer a bespoke set of brands and products most relevant to player interests. Scuti never uses information not explicitly provided by the player in curating RoGIs, aiming to create a transparent relationship between the platform, gamer, and brands. RoGis comply with recent guideline changes for Google Play apps and are also compliant with Apple's App Store regulations.

"We believe RoGIs are an important step for game makers, players, and brands across the board," said Nicholas Longano, CEO and Founder of Scuti. "As we enter a new era of engagement, brands must meet consumers where they are and how they want to be met – on their terms, and those terms require a fair value exchange. Gone are the days of ads disrupting and distracting from gameplay, using deceptive tactics to cull player interests for hyper-targeted advertising. Instead, gamified advertisements will reward players, brands, and game-makers alike.

ABOUT SCUTI

Scuti is the pioneer in gCommerce and the world's first universal rewards marketplace, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti's marketplace provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency or to purchase any physical goods in the Scuti catalog. Scuti was built by video game industry veterans from Blizzard, Epic, Zynga and Microsoft Games Studio, and is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is a boutique alternative asset manager, offering access to a range of inventive multi-asset capacity-constrained niche products. The fund manages approximately $3.0 billion in assets.

